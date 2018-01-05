Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner

This tapas dish is perfect served with bread and a chilled glass of cava. Tomato Picadillo Recipe Preparation Time: 10 minutes plus 1 hour chilling time

Cooking Time: 2-3 minutes

Serves: 6-8



Ingredients:

450g cherry tomato, deseeded and diced

2 onion, sliced

1 bunch spring onion, sliced

2 green peppers, deseeded and chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

200g squid or prawns

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

salt and black pepper

3 hard boil egg, peeled and sliced



How to make:

1. Mix together the tomatoes, onion, spring onion, peppers and garlic.

2. Heat a griddle until smoking and cook the squid for 2-3 minutes or until cooked.

3. Leave to cool and slice. Add to the vegetables and drizzle with the olive oil.

4. Toss gently and refrigerate for 1 hour.

5. When ready to serve add the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

6. Top with the sliced boil egg and serve. Calories per serving: 177-133kcals

