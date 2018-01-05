Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner
This tapas dish is perfect served with bread and a chilled glass of cava.
Tomato Picadillo Recipe
Preparation Time: 10 minutes plus 1 hour chilling time
Cooking Time: 2-3 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
450g cherry tomato, deseeded and diced
2 onion, sliced
1 bunch spring onion, sliced
2 green peppers, deseeded and chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
200g squid or prawns
3 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp sherry vinegar
salt and black pepper
3 hard boil egg, peeled and sliced
How to make:
1. Mix together the tomatoes, onion, spring onion, peppers and garlic.
2. Heat a griddle until smoking and cook the squid for 2-3 minutes or until cooked.
3. Leave to cool and slice. Add to the vegetables and drizzle with the olive oil.
4. Toss gently and refrigerate for 1 hour.
5. When ready to serve add the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.
6. Top with the sliced boil egg and serve.
Calories per serving: 177-133kcals