Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner

Seafood is a big part of Spanish cuisine and this fresh salad captures the true flavours of Spain. Little tip, if you can’t find fresh mackerel, smoked mackerel is a good alternative.

Mackerel and Pimentada Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour
Serves: 6

Ingredients:
3 green peppers, deseeded and halved
3 red peppers, deseeded and halved
3 cloves of garlic
2 onions, cut into wedges
6 fresh mackerel fillets
3 tbsp olive oil
1 bay leaf
salt and black pepper

How to make:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C / 400F / gas Mark 6.
2. Place the peppers, garlic and onion in a roasting tin.
3. Drizzle with a tablespoon of oil and roast for 45 minutes.
4. Place the peppers in a bowl, cover with cling film and leave to cool.
5. When cool enough to handle peel the vegetables and cut into strips.
6. Place the mackerel fillets on a baking sheet and drizzle with a little oil.
7. Bake for 10 minutes at 200C / 400F / gas Mark 6 until cooked.
8. Place the mackerel, peppers, garlic and onions into a large bowl.
9. Add the bay leaf and remaining oil and season.

Calories per serving: 446kcals


27/06/2012
