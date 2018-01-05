Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner

Seafood is a big part of Spanish cuisine and this fresh salad captures the true flavours of Spain. Little tip, if you can’t find fresh mackerel, smoked mackerel is a good alternative.

Mackerel and Pimentada Recipe



Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6



Ingredients:

3 green peppers, deseeded and halved

3 red peppers, deseeded and halved

3 cloves of garlic

2 onions, cut into wedges

6 fresh mackerel fillets

3 tbsp olive oil

1 bay leaf

salt and black pepper



How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C / 400F / gas Mark 6.

2. Place the peppers, garlic and onion in a roasting tin.

3. Drizzle with a tablespoon of oil and roast for 45 minutes.

4. Place the peppers in a bowl, cover with cling film and leave to cool.

5. When cool enough to handle peel the vegetables and cut into strips.

6. Place the mackerel fillets on a baking sheet and drizzle with a little oil.

7. Bake for 10 minutes at 200C / 400F / gas Mark 6 until cooked.

8. Place the mackerel, peppers, garlic and onions into a large bowl.

9. Add the bay leaf and remaining oil and season. Calories per serving: 446kcals

