Vegetarian Indian Recipes | Easy veggie Indian recipes



These vegetarian Indian recipes include those from more traditionally Western interpretations of Indian classics to southern Indian vegetarian dishes. All of these vegetarian Indian recipes are full of delicate spices and flavours to create a wonderfully rewarding home-cooked alternative to a take away without any meat!



Be brave and try some of the vegetarian Indian Recipes at home - delicious Naan bread and Mango Chutney made from scratch are wonderful accompaniements to any of the vegetable dishes or even one of the larger dishes!



