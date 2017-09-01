Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Aries!

New approaches to everyday life will have positive and far-reaching repercussions.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Taurus!

Discovering new levels of self-fulfilment involves exploring a few secret yearnings.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Gemini!

Unusual opportunities reshape your direction; it’s time to transform desires into outcomes.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Cancer!

Thoughts have the power to achieve tangible results, but resist any control-freak temptations.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Leo!

Embrace the spirit of adventure and you’ll be empowered beyond your wildest dreams

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Virgo!

A personal breakthrough occurs at an internal level. Others may not even notice… at first.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Scorpio!

Partnerships could turn your fortunes round, as pooling resources is especially blessed.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Sagittarius!

Positive influences are all around you, so focus on reaching new and heady heights.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Capricorn!

It is time to take a gamble on your future: a certain direction has a magnetic hold on you…

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Aquarius!

Teamwork wins rewards you have hoped for, but it takes courage to place your faith in others.

01/09/2017

Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read September's Forecast For Pisces!

Hidden ambitions come into view and close collaborations reach a new level of maturity.

01/09/2017

