> > >
Fortune telling

Love tarot - How lucky are you in love?
Want to know what the future holds for your love life? Find out how lucky you are in love.
08/06/2013
Angel tarot: free angel card readings
Be inspired by angels and draw your cards from our angel tarot to receive advice or see a situation more clearly...
28/03/2013
Psychic abilities: Am I psychic?
Ever felt you may be gifted with psychic abilities? Find out how to harness your sixth sense.
19/08/2012
Tarot card spreads
Delve into the world of tarot card reading and learn how to spread the cards for the reading you want...
28/06/2012
Tarot | Find out what the tarot cards reveal about you
If you've got a burning question about love or work, consult the tarot cards and find out what the future holds.
05/05/2012
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Are you thinking of having a psychic reading but don't know what to expect? Read our guide to psychic readings to find out more...
14/10/2011
Palmistry
Your future is your hands. Check out our palmistry guide to find out what your palms reveal about you.
04/08/2011
What happens after death | Near death experiences
Ever wondered what happens after you die? We talk to Cher Chevalier about near death experiences and what the Hereafter holds...
20/06/2011
Palm reading | Palm readings | find out your future
Find out what your future holds with our palm reading tool...
29/05/2011
Soulmates: How do you know if you are soulmates?
How do you know if your man is 'The One'? Hollywood psychic Victoria Bullis reveals the seven signs he's your soulmate.
20/02/2011
Mediums
What do the terms clairvoyant and astrologist mean? Who are these different mediums and what are their specialisms? Here’s a quick look at professionals who claim that they can read the future, see the past and see into your personality...
07/05/2008
Clairvoyance
Pure or divination-based clairvoyance has its supporters and professionals but also its con artists. Step into the world of mediums...
12/03/2008
Palm reading
Palmistry is the art of telling the future through the lines on people's hands. It’s an act of divination that began many centuries ago. Here's our guide to it.
18/02/2008
The Belline oracle
Ever since the beginning of the 19th century, divination games such as oracles have been popular. The Belline oracle was created in 1845. It's an extraordinary game that gives accurate clairvoyance on simple themes...
18/02/2008
Tarot: origin and interpretation
Where does tarot come from and how does it work? Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions concerning tarot.
13/12/2007
