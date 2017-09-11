Fashion Designer

Vagina Fashion Is Set To Be The Biggest Trend Of 2018, According To One NYFW Designer

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve or sassy sayings on your Ts because 2018 fashion is about making a bolder statement than ever before. No longer will female-positive phrases suffice to express...

11/09/2017

Moschino Are Trying To Make Bin Bags The Next Big Fashion Statement And It's Total Trash

Just when you thought we'd reached peak 2017 fashion when Balenciaga unveiled a 'luxury' version of Ikea's iconic blue plastic bag back in April, Moschino comes along with an even trashier design. The...

08/06/2017

You Can Pay £350 To Pretend You Went To Glastonbury With Nordstrom's Mud Jeans

Welcome to 2017: the year you don't need to buy festival tickets as fashion is bringing the mud to your front door. Nordstrom appear to be pitting themselves against Topshop in a bid to claim the who-can-design-the-most-ridiculous-jeans crown with their latest reinvention of classic denim...

28/04/2017

We Are Very Confused About This ASOS Top

Another day, another sartorial trend for us to cringe at. This time it comes from old faithful ASOS, who have thrown up a few dodgy looks as of late. If you've ever wanted to combine cute and tough into one item of clothing then don't bother - ASOS have already done it for you...

28/03/2017

Versace, Versace, Versace: Donatella's Most Daring Creations

Lady Gaga lost her Superbowl virginity last night and boy did it go down well. I mean, she leapt off the stadium, guys. It was crazy! Gaga performed a medley of her greatest hits and whilst we were really into the tunes...

07/02/2017

Bella Hadid Style: Her Sexiest Red Carpet Outfits

You can't fight it: Bella and Gigi Hadid have some of the best damn genes in the biz. God bless Yolanda Foster and Muhammad Hadid because they have made two of the most beautiful females around. But whilst Gigi steams ahead with her hot 1D boyfriend and great cheekbones...

19/10/2016

Coming Up Rosie: Miss Huntington-Whiteley's Style File

Let's be honest, there's not a lot that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can't do. Not only is she a gorgeous model for the likes of Burberry, Valentino and Oscar De La Renta but she's also a pretty good actress...

07/10/2016

Growing Old Gracefully! Our Favourite Supermodels: Then and Now

We'll admit it, when we look through these old photos of our fave models - the new kids on the block and the old-timers - we can't help but feel just a little bit jealous. I mean, no matter how many years have passed between their first and last photos...

22/09/2016

8 Cosy Coats You'll Be Crushin' Over This Winter

There's only one thing we can get on board with when the weather turns chilly, and that's the thought of a brand new winter wardrobe. I mean yeah, we might not be getting our daily dose of pure vitamin D anymore, but damn the slouchy knitwear and coats makes the rain all worth it...

06/09/2016

Reppin' The Tall Gals! Karlie Kloss's Style File

When you are John Galliano's muse and have Marc Jacobs naming a bag after you, that is when you know you have officially made it. Enter Karlie Kloss, the 6ft 2 model, coder, entrepreneur, baker, blogger, vlogger who's consistently slaying the fashion world right now...

01/09/2016

Flawless Fashion: The Impeccable Style Of Olivia Palermo

From The City socialite to chic fashion guru, Olivia Palermo is officially our style goddess. You can guarantee that no matter the season, Palermo has a well-tailored look for it. Her look is like a well written book: meticulously-edited with an unwavering sophistication that is honed to perfection...

10/08/2016

Brit Girl Fashion: The Style Icons That Make Us Proud To Be British

When it comes to style, everyone knows that us Brit girls do it best. We can get down and grungy when we want, and we can get majorly classy when we want. I mean, we're the home of Burberry - grunge and glamour is kind of our jam...

09/08/2016

Kate Middleton Style File: The Duchess' Best Dresses

Kate Middleton could teach us a thing or two about grace and decorum, but tbh we're more interested in her shining some light on her style secrets. Whether she's sweating it out in India or showing off her repertoire of winter coats in chilly England...

27/07/2016

Flotus Style: Michelle Obama's Classiest Looks

Like Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama is America's fashion beacon, showing ladies how to do clothes the classy way. From Caroline Herrera to Givenchy Couture, Michelle knows how to put an outfit together, be it for a plane journey to Cuba or the Whitehouse Correspondents dinner...

20/07/2016

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Outfits of All Time

Kim K is never afraid of pushing the fashion boundaries to the limits. From sheer satin to super high cut and lacy, we love that Kim is super confident when it comes to embracing her body - and sharing a cheeky belfie or three while she's at it...

19/07/2016

10 Reasons Gals In Glasses Are The Best

It's official: glasses are now cool. We don't know when or where it happened, but it's definitely a thing. And who started the trend? Us. The short-sighted ones. The long-sighted trend setters. There's people right now...

20/06/2016

Discover The Persona Collection by Marina Rinaldi Autumn Winter 2015 2016

14/09/2015

Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week AW 2013-2014

16/06/2015

Cannes Film Festival 2013: Red carpet fashion

16/06/2015