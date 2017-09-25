Personal Life

This Mother Shared An Honest Account Of Her Life Before 9AM And We're Shook

Mums: we don't know how you do it tbh. Sleepless nights, stinky nappies, feeding (sometimes multiple) hungry mouths, all while running a household at the same time; being a mother is a full-time job in itself...

25/09/2017

This Cross-Eyed Blogger Has An Important And Inspiring Message For Us All

We all suffer bad days when we wish 'if only I could change that, tweak this, swap that' - we're only human after all. But it's high time we quit focusing on what we'd like to change and start loving what we've been blessed with instead...

07/09/2017

Bride-To-Be Shut Down A Body-shaming Personal Trainer In The Best Way

Engaged or not, the pressure to be the picture-perfect bride is very much alive and, like it or not, many of us fall victim to society's paradigm of the skinny woman in white. But not this bride. She's...

30/08/2017

Ginger Sperm Donors In High Demand As The Want For Redhead Babies Rises

It can't be ignored: redhead babies are the cutest. And ginger adults are the hottest. So it's no wonder that women looking to become mothers are in search of more ginger sperm donors to make their baby as cute as it could possibly be...

25/07/2017

This Woman Was Forced To Breastfeed Standing Up On A Train After No One Offered Her A Seat

Using public transport is stressful at the best of times but when you're travelling with children or pregnant, it's can be unbearable. Spare sympathy for this mother, then, after she was forced to breastfeed her baby standing up on a packed train...

19/07/2017

Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Celebrates National Nude Day Like A Boss With A Very Cheeky Photo

Tess Holliday isn't one to hide her curves away simply because beauty norms tell her she should. She's all about embracing her fuller figure and breaking the mould and her latest Instagram post for National Nude Day is no exception...

17/07/2017

Imagine Being So Immature That You Complain To HR About A Colleague Being On Her Period

Ah, periods. They make us cancel our social plans, eat the earth, break out, bloat out and lash out but you know what makes them ten times worse? Someone - a man - complaining to HR about them. Yeah. Chivalry ain't dead after all...

13/07/2017

New Mum Shares Honest Photos Of Her Post-Baby Belly In A Bid To Help Women Embrace Theirs

Learning the ropes, running on no sleep, up to your eyeballs in nappies - becoming a mum is hard enough without the added pressure of losing the baby weight and bouncing back into shape. So why do we all do it to ourselves...

14/06/2017

This Nurse Who Discovered She Has Two Vaginas Has A Positive Message For Ya'll

Having just one vagina can be problem enough sometimes. One period is enough to deal with, thank you very much. So spare a thought for Nicci Triefenbach, who in her twenties discovered that she has two vaginas...

20/04/2017

New Mums Rejoice! A Breastfeeding Cafe Is Opening

Getting a crying baby to calm down can be challenging at the best of times but when you know all the baby needs is some milk but you're too afraid to breastfeed in public, it can be really stressful....

24/03/2017

This Woman With Vitiligo Claps Back At Bullies By Turning Her Skin Into A Work Of Art

Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me, or so the saying goes. But the truth is words do hurt. A lot! They stay with us way longer than any physical bruising does and effect us in ways we simply cannot control...

17/03/2017

This Woman Is Setting The Record Straight For Pregnant Women Everywhere, One C-Section Photo At A Time

Having a baby isn't always rainbows and butterflies, it's hard, it's painful but it's also the most rewarding and incredible thing our bodies can do, which is exactly what one beauty blogger is out to prove with her very honest postpartum photos...

15/03/2017

Woman Takes Her Boyfriend Search To The Next Level By Putting Up Wanted Posters

If you're sick to the back teeth of trying (and failing) to find love on dating sites, in clubs or via good old fashioned blind dates set up by mutual friends, then perhaps it's time to forget all that and go back to basics...

13/03/2017

Meghan Markle Pens A Powerful Essay About Period Shaming

March 8th marked International Women's Day for lovely ladies all around the world. There were strikes, empowering speeches and Richard Herring came out on Twitter for his annual Q&A sesh to let all disgruntled men know when International Men's Day is...

10/03/2017

This Inspiring Runner Shared A Photo Of Her Cellulite For The Best Reason

Today's dose of real body inspiration is courtesy of this empowering female runner, who is sharing a powerful message that how we look in a photo really ain't everything people. We need to embrace our bodies and stop putting pressure and shaming ourselves...

10/03/2017

Ordering An Angel Shot Could Literally Save Your Life On A Dodgy Date

Thanks to the rise of match-making apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Happen etc. you have the 'luxury' of securing a date every night of the week until the end of time if you so desire. You also literally...

06/01/2017

12 Life Lessons We Can All Learn from Iris Apfel

For those of you unfamiliar with Iris Apfel, a quick Google will tell you she's a 96-year-old New Yorker with a wicked fashion sense. What the Internet doesn't tell you is that she's the world's coolest glam-ma and with 95 years of life experience under her belt...

21/11/2016

'Cellulite Saturday' Is The New Body-positive Instagram Trend Calling Bullsh*t On Beauty Ideals

Smother yourself in X cream, do Y butt-toning exercise - As women, we're constantly promised we can (and should) banish cellulite forever with this miracle cream or that foolproof leg lift, but one body...

03/11/2016

24 Things Every Girl Does In Autumn

Cancel that gym membership and throw out those 'lean in 15' cookbooks - the time has come to abort mission: summer body (that you never really started). It's September which means Autumn is upon us, bringing with it the welcome excuse to favour carbs over cardio and over Instagrammed red cups...

07/09/2016