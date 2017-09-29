Women in Business

Women’s Rights Worldwide: Top 10 Feminist Countries

We all know being a woman is the best thing on earth, but having a womb and a lack of Y-chromosones can make the world a pretty tough place at times, and although things have improved, there's still a hella long way to go before we're totally equal in education, business and beyond...

29/09/2017

44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You

44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You

04/05/2017

Olympian Laura Trott Is Inspiring Girls Everywhere To Carry On Playing Sport #LikeAGirl

Women are always being told that to do something like a girl is to do something wrong. Well, Always are determined to change that ethos and, judging by their latest string of campaigns, they're succeeding...

22/07/2016

Emma Watson And Malala Yousafzai Are Changing The Face Of Feminism Together

By speaking about feminism during her He for She campaign at the UN, Emma turned a controversial word into a solidly positive message, and converted many to the cause for equality, including Nobel Peace Prize recipient and education activist Malala Yousafzai...

05/11/2015

Research Shows There’s More Women In The Boardroom Than Ever - But We Can’t Stop There

A recent government report has shown that some of the UK’s top companies have hit a “major milestone” by significantly increasing the number of women in their boardrooms. Great, right? Fantastic, even...

29/10/2015

Most powerful women: Girls who rule the world

Most powerful women: Girls who rule the world

16/06/2015

Witty women we love : Our top 21 funny women

Witty women we love : Our top 21 funny women

16/06/2015

10 Inspiring Women You May Not Know But Should Be Obsessed With

We thought we should give a shout out to women that are incredibly inspiring even though you may not recognise their name. Sure we respect the Sheryl Sandberg and Michelle Obamas of the world, but it's time to give some unsung heroes their time in the spotlight...

10/03/2015

Wednesday Wisdom: Quotes From Monica Lewinsky On Cyberbullying

Listen up! The Monica Lewinsky of today is about to drop some wisdom!

22/10/2014

Wednesday Wisdom From Ellen Degeneres: Her Best Quotes

Listen up! One of the most powerful women in entertainment is about to drop some wisdom!

08/10/2014

These women never married, and LOOK how they changed the world

These powerful single ladies never needed a man in their rise towards success...

29/01/2014

Would You Work In The Sex Industry? We Talk To Playkinky's Founder Jo Hudson

We’ve all had that brief, curious, contemplation - what it would really be like to work in the sex industry? For most of us, after clearing up those empty bottles of wine and packing away that Secret Diary of a Call Girl box set, we won’t give it a second thought...

16/11/2013

Oh great, the gender pay gap just got worse...

Just when you thought the equal pay gap was getting better along comes the bonuses to slap us in the face. This week the results of a new survey for 2013 showed that the existing pay gap is being aggravated further by a 50%, yes FIFTY PER CENT, thanks to the bonus pay gap...

20/08/2013

Crowd funding: 10 tips for making it work

Want to start a business or campaign but need some funds? Try crowd funding!

13/02/2013

What is a 21st century man?

A new project follows the trend for exploring what it means to be a man in the 21st century.

08/02/2013

Women in business: How to make it to the top

It's not always easy being a woman in a big company. That's why we spoke to one of the UK's top business women to get her tips for women in business.

21/10/2012

How to stop procrastinating and start doing!

Don't put it off until tomorrow - start tackling your procrastination problem right away for a happier and more successful life at work and at home.

15/08/2012

MP Louise Mensch resigns to put family first

We all know that juggling a career and family can be tough, especially for women.

06/08/2012

Marilyn Monroe books and films

Marilyn Monroe continues to inspire a generation with these books and films about the starlet's life.

01/08/2012