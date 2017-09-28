Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?

Moving in with your boyfriend has got to be one of the most exciting milestones in your life - but how can you be sure it's the right decision? Take our Are You Ready To Move In Together quiz to find out...

28/09/2017

Is He The One? Take Our Quiz To Find Out!

Whether or not you believe in love at first sight, how well you know each other is still an important factor in finding out if he's the one. Take our quiz to find out if you've found your Mr Right, or just your 'Mr Right now'...

28/09/2017

Girl Gets Stuck In Tinder Date's Window After Fetching Her Own Poo

Modern dating is a minefield but if you think you've had bad Tinder/Bumble/Happn dates, spare a thought for this girl who is the unfortunate victim of the world's worst Tinder date. Poo, firemen, Nando's...

06/09/2017

Creepy F*ckboys Are 'AirDropping' Women Unsolicited D*ck Pics On Public Transport

Chances are if you're a women who's ever had a presence on a dating app (or website pre-Tinder era), you've received or been threatened with receiving an unsolicited dick pic. The luxury of technology allows you to banish such f*ckboys to the proverbial trash can...

15/08/2017

Wife Puts Chillies Up Mistress's Vagina After She Catches Husband Cheating

No girl likes to find out their boyf's been cheating on them. Some get over it with a few friends and a lot of wine, some get under someone else, some might just straight up ghost that cheater and start living their best life...

21/07/2017

Apparently, A lot Of Your Colleagues Are Getting Their End Away At Work & Now We Feel Weird

Why just go to work and get paid for it if you can go to work, have sex and get paid for it - the work, not the sex, just to be clear on that one. Well it would seem 1 in 11 of us are indeed getting paid and getting laid at the same time - all in a day's work...

02/06/2017

Botox For Your Butthole Is On The Rise

First came anal bleaching, and now bumhole botox is an actual thing. We are on a mission to make our anuses look tight and white, like the most unholy halo. And there's one guy who's making that dream a reality for many...

10/04/2017

This Woman's Vaginal Teeth Bit Off Her Boyfriend's Penis

Sex can be nerve-wracking at the best of times but spare a thought for Theresa Bertram whose worst nightmare became a real-life horror story. The mum-of-one from Brighton and her partner were left covered...

24/03/2017

This Woman Has Quit Her Job To Breastfeed Her 36-year-old Boyfriend All Day, Every Day

We've all faked excuses to buy us some time (a few days max) off work but a woman in America may have the most insane and 100 per cent legit reason for taking a break from the daily grind - she breastfeeds her boyfriend...

08/06/2016

20 Unavoidable Signs You're Destined To Be Forever Alone

The single life. It's great. It's really great. It's all dates and one night stands and sleeping alone and drinks with friends and funny sex stories and laughs AHAHAHAHA OH GOD WHY AM I SO SINGLE?! Sometimes...

20/11/2015

25 Couples Halloween Costumes That Aren't Cringe As Hell

It's halloween, the only time of year where you can get away with matching with your other half, without looking like a complete douche. So to get you inspired we have put together 25 halloween costumes for couples that are pretty cool...

20/10/2015

Why Dating An Older Guy Is The Best

I cannot stress this enough: dating an older man really is amazing. It should be a rule that from your twenties onwards, every guy you ever date should be at least 5 years older than you. It just makes sense - it's when our maturity levels equal out...

16/10/2015

The Explicit Emojis Taking Sexting To A Whole New Level

At first we were upset that the bacon emoji took so long, but now we have vajayjays and booty call icons to play with. Hallelujah, we never have to type the word fanny again. Happy. Days.

16/10/2015

QUIZ: How High Is Your Sex Drive?

Gotta have him now or would you rather read a book? Our sex drive comes and goes, so how high is yours at the moment? Could you take it or leave it, or is googling the men from Magic Mike taking over your entire life? Take our quiz to find out just how high (or low) you libido is...

30/07/2015

You Can Now Match With Someone On Tinder Using Your Heart Rate. What.

Finding love on Tinder is now a hands-free mission. And no, that is not a euphemism for swiping right with your genitals, it's way less creepy than that. You have our word.

14/07/2015

Why This Is The Only Way Women Should Respond To A Fat-Shaming Tinder Date

The perfectly average Tinder date. We've all been there. The type where you have an evening of pleasantries but nothing that'll make you give up Netflix anytime soon. But imagine if you then got a follow...

09/07/2015

100 Of The Best Ever Love Quotes

100 Of The Best Ever Love Quotes

16/06/2015

What Happened When My Boyfriend's Mum Caught Us In The Shower

Don't these kind of stories always begin with someone insisting everything is going to be fine? Then NOTHING turns out fine and said person is just like, "LOL, my bad." That's exactly what happened on that unfortunate day my boyfriend's mum came home and found us in the shower...

31/03/2015

40 Memes That Every Single Girl Will Understand

Being single: it definitely has both perks and pits. Being able to do whatever you want is a plus, but wanting snuggles and TLC and having no one to give either can suck. But however you feel about your singlehood, here are 40 memes that every single girl will understand...

27/03/2015