Relationship Advice

Does A Dramatic Breakup Make It Easier To Walk Away From A Relationship?

I have always envied those who can end a relationship, shed a few tears, delete a photo album and stay friendly with their ex before finding new love within the following few months. That person is never me...

30/08/2017

This 86-year-old Man's Instagram Account Defines Relationship Goals

They say love is everlasting and that really seems to be the case for Geoffrey Walker and his wife. The 86 year old's Instagram account has gone viral due to the number of lovely pictures Geoffrey posts of his wife, complete with adoring captions...

01/06/2017

Comedian Installed A Relationship Saving Station In Ikea And We Never Knew We Needed It So Much

There's nothing like a trip to Ikea on a Saturday afternoon to put the final nail in the coffin of a relationship. Luckily, comedian Jeff Wysaski snuck into the Swedish furniture shop - AKA hell on earth...

12/04/2017

18 Things You Should Never Say Or Do When Watching The Euros With Bae

With sporting season upon us, co-habiters among us will have reluctantly signed away their TV-watching privileges to allow for their beloved significant other to watch every single football match aired on television over the next few weeks, whether you like it or not...

20/06/2016

50 Cheating Quotes To Help Heal Your Broken Heart

20/05/2016

12 Signs You're With The Guy You Should Marry

Wanna know whether your boyfriend is really the one you should be marrying? Go through this lot and see how many ticks he gets by his name...

11/02/2016

​​​​​7 Signs You & Your Boyfriend Are Destined To Be "Just Friends"

You're supposed to marry your best friend right? That's what I thought when I said yes to marrying mine in our favourite restaurant, him down on bended knee, diamond in hand. But we never made it down the aisle because I realised...

05/02/2016

10 Times Science Proved That Love Is The Absolute WORST

Love is a beautiful, uplifting, completely soul-destroying ugly mystery. Yeah it’s really great for a while, sometimes even forever but most of the time, it sucks. It just really, totally sucks. Along...

21/10/2015

I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating But I Stayed With Him Anyway

We all know the rule: he cheats, you call it quits. Once a cheat, always a cheat and all that. But when it actually happens, how many women have the strength to leave? I for one didn’t.

02/09/2015

This Quiz Will Tell You What Type Of Girlfriend You Are

Have you ever looked at your friend's partner and just thought 'what are they thinking?!' Some couples just don't make sense to others because everyone is different, so needless to say that if you're in a relationship, you are a certain type of girlfriend yourself...

10/08/2015

QUIZ: Why Am I Still Single?

You're funny, charming, and intelligent - so WHY on earth are you still single? Although being single isn't a bad thing AT ALL, you're ready to be in a relationship and dammit, you have NO gentleman callers! So what's the problem...

23/07/2015

Not Sure If He Likes You? This Quiz Has The Answer

If you're not sure if he really likes you, or if it's just wishful thinking then don't worry! Our quiz is spot on (if we do say so ourselves) and will give you an insight into what's going on in his oh-so-confusing man brain...

23/07/2015

How To Get Over Someone Without Going Totally Crazy

Ah love, you beautiful son of a b*tch. In an ideal world, a break-up would be a happy occasion: you’d both agree with a hearty laugh that having sex with each other makes your respective skins crawl, you’d each get all the things you wanted from the flat you’re both moving out of (him: the Xbox...

22/07/2015

30 of our favourite romantic quotes

16/06/2015

50 Moving On Quotes To Forget About Him

16/06/2015

How To Say I Love You In 90 Languages

16/06/2015

15 Things You'll Only Talk About On A Girls' Night In

When we round up all of our girls for an epic night in we already know the drill = guy talk, movies, gossip. We're the most unfiltered versions of ourselves when we're with our besties and we offer ZERO apologies...

08/06/2015

Long-Distance Marriages Are 100% Sustainable & Better for Your Health

When you see your spouse every day, frustration and bickering are bound to occur. Driving each other up the wall is inevitable, and every so often giving one another space is essential for a healthy marriage...

12/05/2015

27 Things We Wish Our Boyfriends Would Listen To

Men and women are TOTALLY different when it comes to love. If your man wants to please you and make you happy be honest about what you want. After all honesty is the best policy. Ladies, here are 27 things we wish our boyfriends would listen to...

03/03/2015