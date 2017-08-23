These Are The Most Expensive Wedding Venues In The UK

23/08/2017

'Slimming Down For The Gown' Leggings Are Fat Shaming Brides Into Losing Weight

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without the pressure of, understandably, wanting to look your best self on the big day. And while it's no secret many brides and grooms-to-be vow to 'shred before they wed'...

21/08/2017

27 Bridal Bouquets For Every Summer Wedding

When it comes to weddings, you can forget the homemade name placards or the twenty-tiered cake because the only thing we're interested in is the bride's dress and matching bouquet. And if you're the one getting hitched that means a LOT of pressure to meet expectations...

21/06/2017

25 Of The Most Instgrammable Honeymoon Spots

First comes love, then comes marriage, then forget about babies and golden carriages because we're all about the honeymoon. A post-nuptial holiday is the first chance the happy couple get to relax after saying their "I dos", so it needs to be two things: relaxing, and Instagrammable...

15/06/2017

This Is What A £5 Million Wedding Looks Like

Most of us have a vague idea of what our dream wedding looks like but I guarantee your vision of your big day is quite different to this couple's £5 million extravaganza. Multi-millionaires Folarin Alakija...

15/06/2017

These Unique Disney Style Wedding Dresses Are All Your Big Day Dreams Come True

With all eyes on you on your wedding day, finding the perfect gown that really makes you *dazzle* is crucial, right? Because every bride deserves to look amazing and feel confident on their big day. But finding one that ticks all the boxes isn't easy...

07/06/2017

21 Save The Date Ideas That'll Have Your Guests RSVP-ing "Hell Yeah"

Announcing your wedding date is almost as big a deal as declaring you're getting married in the first place - partly because it's not done on Facebook or Instagram or both. And because your lucky guests are given an actual...

07/06/2017

This Bridezilla Is Forcing Her Bridesmaids To Lose Weight For Her Wedding

It's no secret many brides shed before they wed in the hope of looking and feeling like their best selves on their big day and in the thousands of photos, snapped from all unflattering angles, that cement a lifetime of hopefully fond memories...

10/05/2017

21 Alternative Wedding Cakes For Couples Who Don't Give AF About Tradition

When it comes to your wedding, you want it to be your wedding. Everything about it has to speak to who you are, and so just any old wedding cake simply won't do. Forget fruit cake and royal white icing, these days the marital bake is all about fresh fruit, tons of tiers and...

28/04/2017

These Are The Six Best Wedding Trends For 2017

When it comes to weddings, everyone hopes to only do it the once. But with so many cool SOMETHING and a million Pinterest boards dedicated to the coolest wedding trends, we kinda need at least six weddings to fit in all the ideas we have...

19/04/2017

Which Wedding Dress Style Suits Your Star Sign?

You've been to every bridal store in your postcode and spent many hours scouring Pinterest, but have you considered looking to the stars for your perfect wedding dress? That's right your horoscope could actually lead you to the gown of your dreams...

10/04/2017

Beautiful Backless Wedding Dresses We Love!

21/05/2016

Wedding Bouquets: The Perfect Flowers For Your Big Day

13/05/2016

Why The Canary Islands Beaches Are The Ultimate Place To Say "I Do"

People think that the Eiffel tower, Niagra Falls or the London Eye are among the most romantic places to propose and get hitched, right? WRONG. Who needs a worn out cliche when you can have the sandy, warm beaches of the Canary islands...

11/12/2015

10 Reasons To Get Married In The Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are the perfect place to say “I do”. With their beautiful rolling sand dunes, sea views and palm trees, it's basically wedding day paradise. But in case you need a little convincing to tie the knot abroad, here's 10 reasons you should totally get married in the Canaries...

11/12/2015

These Incredible Wedding Photos Will Blow Your Mind

Choosing a photographer for your big day is one of the most important / stressful decisions youhave to make in the whole wedding planning process - the dress mission aside! But something tells us these amazing photos would make any bride well-up with happiness...

04/12/2015

50 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Sure To Impress

The invitations arrived months ago, now the question of what to wear needs to be addressed...So you can't wear white, your dress can't be too short or not too bridal - So. Many. Rules. But we've got you covered...

07/10/2015

How To Choose The Right Wedding Dress For Your Body Shape

Choosing a wedding dress is a pretty big deal, like huge! You want a dress that will make you feel beautiful, comfortable and looks stunning in pictures. But how do you go about picking the right dress...

08/09/2015

50 Stunning Wedding Dress That Prove You Don't Have To Wear White

OK ladies it's time to ditch the idea that wedding dresses need to white and meringue, like seriously who sets these rules anyway. Many women are now opting for beautiful coloured gowns and we are so, so on board...

01/09/2015