Delicious ideas for Pancake Day

23/01/2018

You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Calling all sparkling winos, your tastebuds better be ready for rocking because DIY prosecco has finally arrived. From here on out, you needn't leave the house on a last-minute dash for bubbles since MyProsecco allows you to turn literal water to wine in the comfort of your very own home...

27/09/2017

G&T 'Fun Buns' Are The Most Gin-Credible Booze-Food Combination Yet

Food and booze are two of life's simple, but no less great, pleasures and when the two combine, it brings on all sorts of feelings. But we may have unearthed the greatest boozy-food combo of them all and you're going to want to get in line if you're a gin guzzler and a carb connoisseur...

15/09/2017

The UK's First Make-Your-Own Gin Lab Is Coming, So Form An Orderly Queue

The world has gone a little bit giddy for gin and it shows no signs of getting botanical fatigue just yet, with fancy recipes and experiences popping up here there and everywhere. Case in point, this make-your-own gin lab where you can quite literally tailor your junipers to your own tastebuds...

12/09/2017

You Can Now Get Drunk On Avocado Thanks To This Cocktail

The humble avocado single-handedly fuels our generation but while it remains the staple foundation of many healthy meals, one London bar has dared to boozeify the brunch essential for our millennial merry pleasure...

09/08/2017

Rosé Wine Gin Is Here To Make Your 'Pink Prinks' Even Sassier

There's only one thing better than gin and that's pink gin. More specifically, pink gin made with rosé wine - to make it taste even more fruity and floral, for your sassy millennial pleasure. We'll toast to that...

07/08/2017

Get Your Caffeine Fix! All The Coolest Coffee Shops In London

02/08/2017

London's Best Summer Cocktails And How To Make Them

Cocktails synonymous with summer and while the Great British Summertime does its best to ruin any plans to spend the supposedly warmer months, atop a roof admiring the beauty that is London's skyline with a strong...

26/07/2017

Prosecco Pong Is About To Change Your Summer BBQ For The Better

Beer pong is out, Prosecco Pong is in thanks to the people at Talking Tables, who created the future' favourite party game and are now also our new idols. Yes, Prosecco Pong is 'pon us - as if we needed any more reasons to hang out with our mates and drink a a magnum or two of the fizzy stuff...

25/07/2017

Pink Gin Is Here To Give Your G&T An Instagrammable Summer Makeover

Just when you thought your beloved G&T couldn't get any better, it's gone all Kim Kardashian glow up. But instead of hitting the gym and getting bleached hair, gin's gone from clear to pink and the result is oh so pretty...

25/07/2017

Gin & Tonic Sausages Are Here To Make Your Summer BBQ Boozy & Delicious

A butcher has come up with his very own line of alcohol-inspired sausages to make sure BBQ season is as boozy as it is delicious. Because it's not a party until a sausage comes out, is it now?

24/07/2017

This British Supermarket Is Selling A Massive Magnum Of Prosecco For Just £14

Prosecco princesses among us it's time to grab a flute and pour it up, because this news will have you positively fizzing with excitement. You can now buy a giant magnum of prosecco for just £14 thanks to this popular supermarket's price crunch - and just in time for the weekend too...

07/07/2017

Pimm's Popsicles Are Here To Get Us In The Spirit Of Summer

What even is British summertime without a jug of Pimms in one hand (yep, a whole jug) and a handheld fan in the other? It's the only time we'll willingly consume strawberries, cucumber and mint all swaddled into a cup without some health guru telling us we have to...

06/07/2017

Competition: Win A Luxury Hamper Worth £150 For The Perfect Night In!

Sofeminine has teamed up with Boursin® to give one lucky winner the chance to win a luxury hamper for the perfect night in. Because staying in is the new going out, right?

30/06/2017

You Can Finally Get Your McDonald's Delivered To Your Door With UberEats!

Say goodbye to shuffling into McDonald's with the hangover from hell and wearing yesterday's floordrobe clothes because you can finally get your legendary flat sausage muffin delivered to your door. And to think, we were so close and yet so far from starting that healthy diet...

23/06/2017

There's A Blue Gin Train Coming To London & You're Going To Want A Ticket ASAP

Ordinarily, us Londoners spend way too much time waiting for a train, sitting on a train or filling out delay repay forms for cancelled trains, but a gin train? Now that's something we can get on board with - literally...

21/06/2017

Pizza Ice Cream Now Exists, Because Of Course It Does

In summer, there's nothing better than a scoop of ice cream or two to cool us down on those balmy June afternoons. And we're down with the unique flavours - gin and tonic sorbet? Uhh, yes please! But now ice creameries are taking two of our favourite foods and combining them for summer...

20/06/2017

This Matte Black Latte Will Release Your Inner Goth

Are zingy, bright unicorn lattes and sickly sweet mermaid frapps leaving a bad taste in your mouth? Girl, we hear you. Do yourself a favour and get yourself a matte black latte - it's gothic as hell and the perfect antidote to those annoyingly Instagrammable beverages...

06/06/2017

20 Ways To Pimp Up Your Picnic This Summer

Ahh summer. The bees are out, the sun cream is on and the sunglasses are caught in our hair. There's nothin' quite like it! But to truly celebrate summer, Great British tradition deems you simply must have a picnic...

31/05/2017