Nestlé Are Selling A Version Of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups And OMG

America has gifted us many things in its 241-plus-year history (Channing Tatum, Disneyworld, NSYNC etc.) but personally, I reckon the best export from across the pond is its Reese's Peanut Butter Cups...

21/09/2017

Prosecco Advent Calendars Are Here To Make Your Christmas Merry AF

I know I know - it's way too early to be talking about Christmas. Kids are still on summer holidays, we've still got suncream on for crying out loud. But we can't not talk about Christmas when this year's top advent calendar is going to be filled with delicious, boozy prosecco...

22/08/2017

This Bakery Turns Internet Trolls' Comments Into Cakes And Sends Them Anonymously

Everyone's had some dumbass say means things to them at one point or another. Maybe it was over an old school AOL chat or MSN messenger, or maybe it was on Facebook or Twitter. No matter the medium, it's just a fact of life that sometimes, people suck...

15/08/2017

Aldi's Gin Is Named One Of The Best In The Word - And It's Less Than A Tenner

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Aldi because they are bossing the supermarket game right now. First, they released an affordable mud mask to rival Glamgldw' and now their £10 gin has been voted one of the best in the world...

27/07/2017

Drinking Alcohol Actually Improves Your Memory, Apparently

A new study has shown that we're better at remembering things when we've been drinking which probably explains why you always boss pub quizzes.

26/07/2017

Is This Photo Of A Filthy McFlurry Machine Enough To Make You Never Eat One Again?

Unlike Marmite, the humble McFlurry has the power to unite the masses - even though your choice of topping is heaped in judgement. McDonald's much-loved ice cream and its menu of E-number-heavy garnishes...

26/07/2017

Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists

No, your eyes are not decieving you - that is a tap dispensing the gloopy goodness that is Nutella. Zero Gradi - an ice cream parlour in Melbourne, Australia - are the proud inventors...

20/07/2017

These Penis Cakes Are Taking America By Storm

Listen, give us a d*ck-shaped cake and we'll show you a happy bunch of women. That's why we're loving the look of these popular Taiwanese phallic treats - and it seems other people are too with customers queuing round the block to get a cheeky taste of these cream-covered cock cakes...

04/07/2017

Rosé Ice Pops Are The Booziest Way To Cool Down This Summer

Summer is almost, almost here and the sunshine has even made a brief appearance too, so that can only mean the three b's associated with this season, bikinis, beach and booze, are just around the corner...

28/06/2017

Happy National Doughnut Day! 17 Of The Yummiest Doughnut Recipes You Have To Try

Doughnuts are one of life's most underrated pleasures. Whether you're happy, sad or just 'hangry', the sweet snack with the hole in it is always there. But while you may be partial to the odd Krispy Kreme or jam-filled variety...

01/06/2017

Rose-shaped Doughnuts Are The Summer's Sweetest Treat

What do you get when you combine a bunch of flowers and a doughnut? Doughflowers of course - and we know which one we'd rather get a bouquet of.

26/05/2017

Gin-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Here And We're Salivating At The Thought

What could be tastier than an ice-cold gin and tonic in the height of summer? Nothing tbh. But what if you could satisfy your G&T craving with a scoop of gin-flavoured ice cream? This is not a drill but in fact potentially the greatest booze-food hybrid yet...

19/05/2017

Prosecco, Rosé and Champagne Ice Lollies Are The Fanciest Treat You Need This Summer

Summer is looming over us like a big cloud filled with muggy heat and barbecue smells. There's nothing we like better than throwing on a summer dress and kicking back with a large rosé in one hand and an ice-cold lolly in the other...

11/05/2017

Rosé Chocolate Is Here And It's All Our Dreams Come True

Easter may be over but wipe those tears because rosé chocolate is here and it will more than fill the cocoa-shaped hole left in your life. Two of life's greatest vices, chocolate and wine, coming together as one? This foodie news is music to our ears...

20/04/2017

Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos Are REAL And They're On Their Way

People love Starbucks. People love unicorns. So it was only a matter of time before these two joined forces and created something so delicious, so majestic, so magical that we'll be throwing an entire month's wages at daily frappuccinos...

18/04/2017

Reese's Are Now Doing A Peanut Creme Egg And All Is Right With The World

It's a relief to hear that, sometimes, your prayers do get answered. So as Easter rolls around once again and there's an abundance of creme eggs overflowing on supermarket shelves, we've never been more grateful that Reece's have finally got their act together and released a peanut butter creme egg...

31/03/2017

You Can Now Buy A Lollipop Shaped Like Donald Trump's Head - And All The Profits Go To Planned Parenthood

"Trump sucks" is a phrase that is uttered across the world on a daily basis. Whether it's talking about reproductive rights, immigration or healthcare, the same iteration enters our brain as soon as the ol' Donny opens his mouth: Trump sucks...

29/03/2017

Ready Made Angel Delight Pots Now Exist And We Couldn't Be Happier

Sweet-toothed pudding fans with a penchant for ready made, sweet tasting goodness, get ready to meet your new addiction: Angel Delight in a pot. That's right, the snack from our youth has had a hassle free revamp and we're totally here for it...

14/03/2017

Wine-Infused Coffee Is A Thing And Now We Can All Die Happy

Want to get through a Monday morning with the taste of Friday on your tongue? Then this wine-coffee blend by Napa Valley wine company Molinari Private Reserve is going to be the beverage you'll be storing in every cupboard, drawer and handbag from now on...

07/03/2017