Healthy Recipes

These Mini Egg-Sized Avocados Are So Cute But Hurry 'Cos They Won't Last Forever!

Just when you thought you couldn't be anymore dedicated to your avocado obsession, Tesco go and introduce the cutest little egg-shaped avos we've ever seen. Say hello to the babycado or 'Zilla Eggs' - they taste like an avocado...

23/08/2017

25 Tasty Vegan Meal-Prep Ideas That Prove It's Not As Hard As You Think

Meal prep is pretty much as trendy as chokers and mom jeans these days and for good reason, too. What if I told you it's one of the most effective ways to lose weight and it doesn't have to be time consuming either? Intrigued? Thought so...

21/08/2017

Avocado Art Is Your New Instagram Obsession

If you love playing with your food, this latest Insta craze is taking it to the next level and trust us - you're gonna love it. People are taking everyone's favourite squishy green fruit (yeah that's right - IT'S A FRUIT) and turning it into edible art which...

19/06/2017

This Woman Found A "Squid Like" Object In Her Fancy Coconut Water

Have you ever drank out of a mug only to discover there's a spider in there? I have, and it's haunted me ever since. My number one life rule is to always, always check a glass before drinking out of it...

15/05/2017

Avocado Mayo Is The Newest Food Hybrid We Never Knew We Needed

Welcome to 2017: the year we're no longer content with life's simple pleasures - such as avocados and mayonnaise - we have to do everything in our power to 'improve' them. The brunch staple and the much-loved condiment are the latest things to fall victim to this trend...

24/04/2017

Penis Lattes Are Here And They're Giving Morning Glory A Whole New Meaning

If you've been searching for new ways to make getting up in the morning easier, we may have found the holy grail in the form of penis lattes; and they're every bit as LOL worthy as they sound. The impressive caffeinated works of art have got us laughing all the way to the office...

28/03/2017

Exploding Nutribullets Have Been Seriously Injuring Customers

If there's any reason not to eat healthy ever again, this is it: Nutribullets are exploding. The malfunctioning blenders have been causing serious injury to some of its customers, with many of them experiencing second degree burns to their face and arms...

07/03/2017

Skinny Prosecco Is Heading To Supermarkets and We Could Pop With Excitement

Just when you thought your favourite fizz couldn't get any better, it's only gone and gone (almost) sugar free. That's right people, skinny, kinda healthy prosecco now exists and it's heading to a supermarket near you soon...

05/10/2016

Listen Up, Mums-To-Be! We Found The Best Non-alcoholic Wines For You To Try

Alcohol is a gift to all women (and men). It makes us brutally honest, better looking and excellent dancers or so we think. But there are circumstances that forbid us from drinking alcohol and it's nice...

15/04/2016

10 Deliciously Healthy Meals You Can Make With A Spiraliser

It's January and if you've jumped on the healthy-eating bandwagon, chances are you've whipped out that spiraliser already. For those who don't know, spiralisers are an amazing kitchen appliance that turns fruit and veg into spirals, and you can use many of them as a noodle substitute...

14/01/2016

13 Healthy Eating Hacks For The Lazy Girl

Incorporating healthy eating into our everyday lives is always the dream, but it's haaaard. It takes time and effort and a lot of cleaning and it makes us want to eat nandos off of paper plates every day for the rest of our lives...

06/01/2016

16 Winter Smoothies You Need In Your Life Right Now

When the mornings are cold and the evenings are dark, the allure of smoothies can wane. Our tastebuds have lost their craving for tropical fruit flavours and ice cold beverages and want nothing but spiced apples and cinnamon and delicious warmth spreading across our tongues...

03/11/2015

I Went Vegetarian for A Whole Month And Here's What I Learned

As a meat-loving carnivore with a quiet disdain for anyone who willingly substitutes beef for Quorn, I think it’s fair to say I was weary of quitting my delicious, beloved meat for an entire month. But in honour of World Vegetarian Day...

01/10/2015

Pretty Pitaya: The Latest Breakfast Trend You Need To Try Right Now

It used to be that we’d strategically place slices of juicy orange mango, bright golden green kiwi, honey-hued bee pollen and the passionate red of strawberries to cover the distinctly boring aesthetic of the pallid porridge oats that lay beneath...

29/09/2015

10 Of The Best Gluten-Free Cookbooks

Whether you're a seasoned coeliac, recently diagnosed or just trying out the gluten-free lifestyle here are 10 of the best gluten-free cookbook you should have in your kitchen.

30/06/2015

100 Low-calorie Snacks Under 100 Calories

16/06/2015

7 Healthy Meal-Prep Ideas You Won't Get Bored Of

Anyone who has tried meal prepping knows how boring it is. Seriously, how can someone eat grilled chicken breasts and steamed broccoli for seven days straight? But believe it or not, prepped meals don’t have to be dull and we've found seven ideas to last you through the week that prove just that...

17/05/2015

10 Healthy Curry Recipes You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free!

There’s nothing like a good curry, all that flavour, spice and colour makes for a tasty dish and a cheeky treat on a Friday night. But curries don't have to be a guilty pleasure anymore! With these 10 healthy curries, you can now enjoy your favourite food, without worrying about your waistline...

10/03/2015

Fried Flowers & Braised Squirrel? 10 Unusual Foods To Try Before You Die

You can't spend the rest of your life eating the same old mundane meals. Be a little adventurous with your tastebuds. How else are you going to find out how good cow's stomach lining and chicken feet taste? We say, try before you judge ladies...

05/03/2015