Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About

Most people are familiar with the most common types of eating disorders - anorexia nervosa and bulimia - but there's a new breed threatening the lives of up to 40% of women aged between 15 and 30 living with type 1 diabetes...

26/09/2017

Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles

Guys, brace yourselves for some news that will make you hate the gym even more (sorry): it could be causing irreversible damage to your face. Yep, while a workout is amazing for your body and brain, it's one of the main culprits when it comes to acne and wrinkles...

25/09/2017

Unbelievably, Half Of Men Don't Know Where The Vagina Is

In today's men-are-the-worst news, a new study has found that 50% of biological males can't locate the main female sex organ on a human body which is all sorts of worrying.

31/08/2017

This Morning Viewers Moved To Tears By Show's Former Producer Left Paralysed By Severe Nut Allergy

This Morning viewers and presenters alike were left moved by Monday morning's episode which featured an emotional reunion with the show's former producer Amy Shead who's been left permanently brain damaged and paralysed due to suffering a severe allergic reaction in 2014...

22/08/2017

Meet The Woman Born Without A Vagina

Kaylee Moats was born with a condition that effects only 1 in 5,000 newborn girls - she is without genitals which means she's yet to have a period or sex, at the age of 22. Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up in her honour...

16/08/2017

Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day

03/08/2017

Unicorn Menstrual Cups Could Convince You To Never Buy Another Tampon Again

It's popular opinion that making menstruating women pay tax on sanitary products is a great injustice. Most recently, Tesco announced plans to cough up this tax on behalf of the customer, making tampons and towels a whole 5% cheaper - a small difference but a step in the right direction nonetheless...

01/08/2017

A Bad Night's Sleep Could Be The Reason You're Gaining Weight

There's nothing worse than counting down the hours until you're safely tucked up in your bed only for you to be tossing and turning, unable to drift off, when you finally get there. As if the inevitable tiredness and resultant bad mood aren't enough to contend with...

31/07/2017

A Teenager Sh*t Herself In Public After White Stuff Store Refused Access To Their Toilet

When you need to go, you need to go. We've all experienced the desperation of busting for a wee - just look at the girls' toilet queue in any nightclub on a Saturday night - but can you imagine the embarrassment...

27/07/2017

34 Yoga Quotes To Inspire That Downward Dog

If life (work, social plans, texting everyone back) is leaving you feeling *frazzled*, yoga could be just the calm you're searching for. But if you've ever been hesitant to start your yogi life for fear...

21/07/2017

Woman Posts Inspiring Before & After Pictures Of Her Heroin Addiction To Help Others

Everyone who has ever suffered with addiction knows that bad habits are hard to kick. And those close to someone who has suffered with addiction know this just as well. Melissa Lee Mantos was all too aware of how her addiction affected both her and her family...

20/07/2017

This Woman's Side-By-Side Photos Show Endometriosis Is 'No Joke'

Endometriosis isn't the enigma it once was thanks to the likes of Lena Dunham, Halsey and Julianne Hough, but it's still a condition that many of us don't understand. But Thessy Kouzoukas is opening up more of a dialogue after posting a pic on her Instagram of how the condition affects her body...

19/07/2017

There's An App That Texts You To Stop Drinking Like A Moaning Parent

A new Australian app promises to help you curb your hangovers by sending you regular text messages on your night out that replicate the naggy texts your mum sends when she expects you home and in bed by 10pm...

18/07/2017

Doctors Remove 27 Contact Lenses From Pensioner's Eye

Most contact lens-wearers are all too familiar with the painful consequences of forgetting to remove them pre-disco nap or post night-out. But spare a thought for this 67-year-old woman whom doctors found...

18/07/2017

Study Shows That Being Hangry Is Actually A Real Thing

It's a study that should have been at the forefront of scientific research if you ask us, but maybe that's just because we haven't had our afternoon snack yet. Research has uncovered that the great hangry myth is, in fact, no myth at all - people really do get angry when they're hungry...

17/07/2017

This Woman Got Real About Her Two Stone Weight Gain & It's Inspiring AF

Considering the gazillion transformation photos flooding our Instagram feeds each day, we have to admit it's rare that they ever actually inspire us to put down that slice of pizza and put the gym membership to good use...

13/07/2017

Scotland Is Giving Women On The Poverty Line Free Tampons

In a world where we women are required to pay tax on vital hygiene products, it's refreshing to hear news of an initiative that's attempting to make the time of the month more affordable for those who struggle to make ends meet...

12/07/2017

Unprotected Oral Sex Is Leading To A Rise In Untreatable STDs

It's easy to forget that using protection when it comes to sex isn't just to prevent you getting pregnant, but also to stop you getting an STI. Which means that your protection can't just be limited to condoms - you gotta get out those dental dams, ladies...

07/07/2017

17 Celebs Who Have Spoken Out About Their Mental Health

06/07/2017