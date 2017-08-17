A Female Fitness Model Has Died After Eating Too Much Protein

When you try something new, it's like stepping into the unknown. No matter what it is, you do it with the mentality that, really, what's the worst that could happen? Unfortunately for Meegan Hefford, her new diet had the worst outcome: her new protein-rich diet proved to be fatal...

17/08/2017

Two Glasses Of Wine Before Bed Will Help You Lose Weight, Apparently

Not a day goes by without either a new health food or impossible gym move being deemed the secret to maintaining a banging, bikini body. But it seems we've been wasting our time, money and energy on gym...

08/06/2017

'Avocado Hand' Is On The Rise And It's The Wake Up Call We All Need

Put down that avocado on toast and listen up because your avo addiction could land you in hospital. No joke. Doctors have reported a worryingly high rise in the number of cases of the painful injury known as 'avocado hand' and it's the definition of first world problems...

11/05/2017

'Healthier' Kit Kats Are Due To Hit The Shops And We Will Not Stand For It

First it was Creme Eggs, now it's Kit Kats. Yup, Nestle have pulled a Cadbury and changed up the recipe for our favourite four finger snack bar and we are (rightfully) livid. Extra milk and cocoa has usurped some of the sugar content to make 'healthier' chocolate...

29/03/2017

Celebrity Vegans: The Famous Faces Living That Plant-Based Life

The V word is up there with some of the biggest buzz words of 2017 because going vegan is utterly hip and healthy don't you know!? Sticking to a plant-based diet sounds pretty tough to me, but these famous faces make forgoing meat and dairy look easy peasy...

01/11/2016

The Lemon Diet: How To Drop A Dress Size In 7 Days

When life gives you lemons, you use them to invent a diet that means you drop dress sizes like your clothes are made of lead, right? We give you the imaginatively named Lemon Diet. We spoke to two expert nutritionists in the know...

10/05/2016

13 Things All Peanut Butter Fans Know To Be True

For peanut butter fans, life is simple. We're PB lovers and like our favourite food we stick together. We make ALL friendships based on PB texture preferences (...don't we?) and we have enough of the stuff in our cupboards to last another ice age...

20/01/2016

22 Things Every January Dieter Knows To Be True

Dieting is hard, man. And there's something about January that makes it so much harder. Perhaps it's the cold weather, or how busy the gym is, or how you can remember that just three weeks ago you were eating cheese topped with even more cheese and it was OK or a mixture of all of the above...

15/01/2016

Happy World Vegan Day! I Went Vegan For A Week And This Is What I Learned

How can you go from meat-loving omnivore to dairy-free, gluten-free, hipster-loving, courgetti-eating vegan? Not easily, I can tell you that. No one likes vegans, but you don't know what they've been through until you've walked a mile in their (hemp) shoes...

30/12/2015

Worst Diet Fad Ever Swaps Meals For Staring At The Sun

If you'd prefer not to read about something that will make you question human intelligence, look away now. The latest diet fad has swapped meals for staring at the sun for sustenance, and we can't stop shaking our heads the more we hear about it...

08/09/2015

The Blood Group Diet: Can Your Blood Group Actually Help You Lose Weight?

Diets sure are tough. They make you moody and hungry (and even a combo of both known as angry) and that's no fun for anyone. But there could be a solution to this dieting dilemma, and it’s known as the blood type diet...

17/08/2015

Get Buzzed: 8 Crazy Health Benefits Of Bee Pollen

The medicinal values of bees is so high that they’re basically tiny doctors and nurses. Listen: ‘Manuka’ honey is great at healing infections and skin conditions - a albeit for a hefty price tag - whereas a drizzle of regular-priced everyday honey in your tea helps to sooth a sore throat...

10/08/2015

The 8 Surprising Benefits of Eating Blueberries You Never Knew

Search through any #cleanandlean and #eatinghealthy hashtags and what do you see? Blueberries. Ever-y-where. In the health and fitness world these tiny berries from North America are healthy eating 101 and for good reason...

31/07/2015

Is Vegetarianism The Answer To Good Health? 8 Benefits Of Being A Vegetarian

Thinking of becoming a vegetarian? Being veggie is a great way to improve your health. From fighting disease, boosting your immune system to helping you lose weight going full veg CAN actually be pretty life changing BUT it's not for everyone...

22/05/2015

Going Gluten-free? 10 Top Tips On How To Go Gluten Free

If you're thinking about making the transition into a gluten-free life, we're here to help. In honour of Coeliac Awareness Week, we've rounded up our top 10 tips on how to go gluten free so you can start enjoying the foods that are guaranteed to make you feel good...

15/05/2015

9 Things You Need to Know About the Victoria's Secret Diet

From Adriana Lima admitting that she only drinks liquids a week before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to Karlie Kloss revealing she doesn't believe in diets, the eating and exercise routines of the VS Angels varies across the board...

11/05/2015

Why Diet Pills Should Be Banned and The REAL Secret To Weight Loss

The so-called 'miracle supplements' that many of us hope to shift those extra few pounds are nothing more than a fast-track ticket to the grave. Don't believe us? Sofem investigates just WHAT it is that makes slimming pills so detrimental to our health...

08/05/2015

Sweet, Juicy & Delicious: 7 OMG Health Benefits of Peaches

Lets face it, peaches are a godsend to mankind. It's no wonder Roald Dahl wrote an entire book based on them. The fuzzy fruit is not only tasty but also carries a wealth of characteristics that are valuable to the human body...

07/05/2015

5 Types Of Good Carbs To Eat For A Healthy Balanced Diet

When most people hear the word "carbohydrate," a red flag goes up and they run in the opposite direction. Many of us panic about gaining weight if we consume too many carby foods like breads, rice and potatoes, so it's no surprise that low-carb diets have become so popular...

06/05/2015