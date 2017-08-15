This 'Squat Magic' Machine Looks Dodgy AF

This may look like something straight out of the Eric Prydz Call On Me video, but this dodgy looking contraption is actually quite innocent. 'Squat Magic' is the low impact machine that promises to take...

15/08/2017

Hold Your Dumbbells, You Can Actually Die From Overexercising

This is all the proof we need that going to the gym is officially bad for you - so now we're going to stay home and stuff our faces with Quavers and slices of cheese instead. OK, so it's not quite as...

20/07/2017

This Fitness Coach Is A Lesson In Not Letting Loose Skin Hold Us Back

Working out at the gym is hard and tiring, and after you've sweated it out it might not always yield the exact results you want but this fitness coach is here to tell you it's important not to give up on your road to improving your body and mind just because of a body hang-up...

07/06/2017

People Will Be Streaking Through London Zoo This Summer And You Can Too

Animal lovers and naturists rejoice: London is bringing the capital's biggest feline fans and nudists together in a one-off streaking session though its zoo this summer and you're being given the chance to earn your stripes, too...

18/05/2017

This Is How You Get Rid Of Hip Dips

When it comes to toning up, we kind of know what we're doing, kind of. There are enough YouTube and Instagram videos on abs, butts and thighs to get going with that Beyonce bod but if there's a problem area we're not quite sure how to target, it's those pesky hip dips...

08/05/2017

Beer Yoga Is The Latest Fitness Fad You Need To Try

If you've ever wanted to combine your love of craft beer with your penchant for some slow stretching and deep breathing, then it might be time to get yourself to Germany because two yoga instructors in Berlin have made your dreams come true with their new exercise class: beer yoga...

27/04/2017

Pink Gave A Speech On Body Confidence And We're So Here For It

Remember last year when P!nk shocked the world with the news she was due to give birth at any time? Well, she did two weeks later and since then she's been trying to regain her pre-pregnancy body. But...

04/04/2017

Research Says Having A Hot Bath Could Burn As Many Calories As A Run

And today in reasons why we should never exercise ever again: researchers have said that having a bath might be just as effective on your health as going to a run. So get that water running, get your best bath bomb out, and let's continue this discussion from the comfort of the tub, shall we...

30/03/2017

Nauli Is The Freakiest Yoga Trick You'll Never Be Able To Master

In today's WTAF news we bring you the art of Nauli - a notoriously tricky yoga move that only the most nimble of yogis can master. To the non-yoga practising people among us the abdominal exercise involves...

29/03/2017

Wingardium Levi-YOGA-sa! This Harry Potter Yoga Class Is Totally Magical

The world, by this point, is more than accustomed to every type of yoga class imaginable - if the hot and laughing varieties weren't enough, a class in Texas has taken it to the next level: Harry Potter yoga...

02/11/2016

In Pictures: The Most Inspiring Moments of The Paralympics 2016

If you thought the back stories of the Olympic athletes were enough to inspire you to push a little harder and faster at your next gym session, you've seen nothing yet. As the doors close on the Olympic Park...

19/09/2016

8 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Workout

Tired of putting in the hours at the gym and still not seeing the Gigi Hadid abs you want? You could be missing a trick. From meal prep to protein, we spoke to Matthew Ploughman from Cardiff Sports Nutrition...

23/08/2016

This Is How We'll Remember Rio 2016

The Olympic Games have been and gone and while your sporting expertise may not extend far beyond appreciating the competitors' physiques, the past two weeks have transformed us into a nation of sporting fanatics who can barely wait for Tokyo 2020...

22/08/2016

The Three Moves That Will Give You Beyonce Thighs

Grab those denim shorts out the back of the wardrobe and slap some suncream on those thighs - the sun has reached its peak here in sunny ol' England. That's right, the temp is over 21° and we are officially declaring it a roaring summer...

27/07/2016

How To Workout Without Setting Foot Outside Your House

Want to know the secret to a good workout? It’s simple: you need to be resourceful. You can make a workout from anything as long as you think creatively. And while using complicated gym machinery can be fun (to some at least), all you really need to get in a good workout is, well, yourself...

06/07/2016

The MMA Workout: 5 Reasons You NEED To Start Exercising Like `n Ultimate Fighting Champion

So you've taken out a gym membership with oh-so good intentions, but before the initial three month contract is even up you're just about ready to quit. Screw the summer bod - the gym is just too damn dull, amirite? But consider this: there is a way you can get fit and have fun...

15/06/2016

10 Workout Essentials You NEED In Your Gym Bag

If you're still going to the gym in February then congratulations: you've successfully passed the January gym test and it's highly likely your newfound exercise regime is more than a post-Christmas fad...

15/02/2016

5 Amazing Classes That Will Change The Way You Look At Exercise

For everyone who has persevered with their fitness regime as a January resolution, we salute you. But if the gym has started to become a little tedious, and if you don't think you can stomach the sight of that treadmill for one more second, why not try out a class...

08/02/2016

We Went To A Victoria's Secret Workout And Now Have Major Respect For Those Angels

Gather round, Kendall. Take a seat Gigi. Because we have something to say to you: we're so sorry. We're sorry for all the times that we doubted how hard you work. Because contrary to popular belief, you don't get a body like that just by spinach...

04/02/2016