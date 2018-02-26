Rare baby names

Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps

15/02/2018

People Are Having A Hard Time Accepting That This Fitness Model Is Six Months Pregnant

It's not the first time this fitness model has come under fire for how she carries during pregnancy. Now six months pregnant with her second child and still very much displaying a solid a six pack, the people of social media refuse to believe Sarah Stage's pregnancy is healthy or even real...

14/07/2017

'Wearing A Liner Not 'Cos I'm That Kind Of Wet': Mum Gets Hilariously Real About Pregnancy Sex

Pregnancy sex is a minefield for many women and the endless amounts of articles telling you what to and what not to do don't make life during those already-demanding nine months any easier. That's why...

06/04/2017

Brewed With Love: Lager-guzzling Men Parody Pregnancy Photoshoots, Cradling Their Beer Bellies

The semi-naked pregnancy photoshoot has almost become a rite of passage for expectant women in recent years but now it seems the fathers-to-be want in on the action. Men can now sleep easy as an advertising...

29/06/2016

Misconceptions, Causes and Symptoms: Everything You Need To Know About Having A Miscarriage

Having a miscarriage is a devastating and confusing time for everyone involved. It leaves you wanting answers and reasons why. With the help of Dr Shazia Malik, Consultant Obstetrician at The Portland Hospital...

20/11/2015

10 Reactions People Have When You Tell Them You're Preggo

Remember how all your friends acted when you told them you were engaged? Well that's probably how they'll react to your pregnancy news as well. With a baby on the way, they'll either be living vicariously through you and buying all the baby clothes or offering their own parenting advice...

29/01/2015

8 Real Life Struggles Every Woman Has During Pregnancy

There's no doubt that those nine months of pregnancy are completely worth it when you're suddenly face-to-face with your baby, but that doesn't mean that being pregnant is all fun and games. That is, with the back pains...

27/01/2015

Mood Swings Every Mum-to-Be Will Have During Pregnancy

One day, you're sitting at the office going about your work and everything is fine. The next you're sitting under a pile of tissues bawling over a video you just watched of a cat playing with a dog. OK...

24/01/2015

These Parents Had *The* Most Creative Pregnancy Annoucement Ideas We've Ever Seen

When word spread that Beyonce might be pregnant, naturally, everyone freaked out. However, it didn't take long until the Instagram photo in question, which revealed the singer with what appeared to be a sculpted sand baby belly at the beach, was later dismissed by pal Michelle Williams...

15/01/2015

Giving Birth At Home Is A 'Safer' Option For Mums-To-Be

Feeling broody? This will come as big news!! According to new advice from the NHS, giving birth at home is a ‘safer’ option for many mums-to-be. Which means under the new guidelines for England and Wales A LOT (we're talking thousands) of women might be giving birth in their own living room...

03/12/2014

The Embarrassing Pregnancy Problems No One Talks About

Being pregnant ain't a walk in a park. In fact, it kind of sucks. Yes, there are some ladies who love their pregnancy. And then there are some who will NEVER let their kids forget what hell they put their mum through! If you fall into the latter category, you're in trusted company...

10/09/2014

How To Predict Your Baby's Gender According To Old Wives' Tales

Before sonograms we resorted to strange and slightly absurd methods to find out the gender of a baby. Mixing pee with baking soda, placing necklaces over your heart, and analysing the shape of a pregnant woman's face are some popular old wives' tales for gender prediction...

10/09/2014

Pregnant Woman Refuses Photoshoot. Husband And Beer Belly Do It Instead

Yeah, yeah, we all know that 'pregnancy is beautiful' but getting your photo taken while you're tired, bloated and feeling like you're gonna spew isn't every pregnant gal's bag. So when his wife didn't want to pose for maternity pictures...

30/07/2014

25 Things You Should Never Say To A Pregnant Woman

Nine months is a LONG time to put up with family and strangers rubbing your belly and asking you seriously personal questions. Talks of 'impending pain', 'piling on the pounds' and other 'pretty women', should be completely off limits, right? It would make life much simpler...

14/07/2014

The Morning Sickness Cures And Remedies For A Better Pregnancy That Actually Work

Why do docs call it "morning sickness" when it feels likes a 3-month, all-day hangover without the drunken Facebook pics to prove that all those tequila shots were worth it? Why do your fave foods suddenly make you retch...

01/06/2014

The Stages Every Girl Goes Through During Pregnancy

Getting the news that you're set to be a new mum comes with a flurry of emotions; and understandably so. Life is about to drastically change forever. But before your little bundle of joy arrives, you have to first make it through pregnancy...

08/05/2014

40 Weeks & A Mirror: Bump Selfies Perfectly Capture One Woman's Journey To Motherhood

Selfies are a whole lot easier when you're a photographer, and they're a whole lot artier too. Sophie Starzenski took photos of her growing baby bump every month and the results are just beautiful.

20/03/2014

20 Cute Ideas For The Ultimate Baby Shower

Planning a baby shower is the ultimate excuse to come up with some of the cutest creative ideas. From cookies to cupcakes, decorations and games, no baby shower is complete without an aw-inducing Pinterest board...

09/03/2014