The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!

14/12/2017

This Sunset Eye Makeup Is Guaranteed To Cure Your Summer Blues

I don't know about you but I'm seriously struggling to come to terms with the fact summer is done for another year when it barely even arrived. But one thing that never fails to lift our spirits is makeup - and this one's a doozy...

30/09/2017

#TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

The best time of the month has finally arrived, when our bank accounts look happy again and we can live like ballers for a week. Ballers who buy their lunch instead of making it, don't feel guilty about that gel mani and no longer have to carefully scan the menu for the cheapest wine...

29/09/2017

Bubble Brows Are The Latest Brow Trend Bursting Onto Instagram & We're Here For It

It feels like the product on our brows barely has a chance to dry before Instagram goes and brings us a new trend to replace it, and so is the case today. Meet bubble brows: the latest barmy look blowing up (sorry) our feeds courtesy of yet another makeup artist more talented than us...

26/09/2017

No-Brows Brows Is The Latest Eyebrow Trend To Land In Time For Halloween

Rarely does a day go by without a beauty blogger putting their creative genius to the test to magic up a bold new, brow look, only for the makeup artists of Instagram to follow suit. While 2017 has seen...

25/09/2017

Is Studded Makeup The Edgiest Beauty Trend Of 2017 Or Ever?

They say eyes are the window to the soul, so with that in mind why not stick some spikes on your lids and mesmerise everyone you meet? That's what the make-up artists of Instagram anyway, and where the 'gram goes we (attempt to) follow...

21/09/2017

This Woman's Eyelash Extension Horror Story Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

If you're booked in to get eyelash extensions any time soon, you might want to sit this one out. This horror story of one woman's experience - at the hands of an unknown salon in Perth, Australia - is enough to persuade you never to mess with your looks again...

12/09/2017

Upside Down Lashes Are The Latest Loony Instagram Craze We Hope Doesn't Catch On

You can barely bat an eyelid these days without a bizarre beauty trend making itself known. In the world of beauty bloggers and Instagram, we're constantly 'blessed' with all sorts of weird and wonderful ways to mix up our makeup routines...

12/09/2017

McDonald's Brows Is The Perfect Response To Extreme Eyebrow Trends And We're Lovin' It

Rarely a day goes by without a new bizarre brow trend 'blessing' our Instagram feeds with its presence but it's not just us non-bloggers who are sick of the sight of these creative and often downright stupid fads...

08/09/2017

Celebrities Wearing A Red Lip

08/09/2017

U-Turn Brows Are The Grossest Eyebrow Trend Yet

Just when you thought we'd reached peak eyebrow trends with the arrival of braided brows, brace yourselves for what's quite possibly the worst eyebrow evolution in the history of beauty blogging. Enter: u-turn brows...

07/09/2017

People On Instagram Are Dipping Their Tongues In Glitter And It Looks Cool AF

If you've already shocked your nan with that nipple piercing and tattoo, meet your next daring beauty venture to make her choke on her tea: the glitter tongue. Just as out there as it sounds, people are literally covering the insides of their gob with glitter...

06/09/2017

The Barmiest Brow Trends Of All Time

06/09/2017

Braided Eyebrows Are Here Because 2017 Is Officially The Year Of The Barmy Brow

While braids have long been championed for their ability to hide our four-day-dry-shampoo-stint sins, it's usually the hair on our heads we opt to plait rather the hair on our eyebrows - but that's all about to change according to this makeup artist...

05/09/2017

Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Makeup Trend Blowing Up Instagram

Make sure you've finished your breakfast because nothing is sure to make you spit out your avo on toast quite like a phallus to the face. Yep, the Internet glam gang is back with another eyebrow trend that we really weren't prepared for, and frankly probably never will be tbh...

04/09/2017

Full Squiggle Make-Up Is The Next Beauty Trend Wriggling Its Way Onto Your Face and Instagram Feed

Make-up trends come and go but it seems this latest one has more staying power than most. August 2017 will forever be remembered as the month of squiggle make-up thanks to the bizarre creation of wavy...

01/09/2017

Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Makeup Trend Taking Over Your Instagram

Everyone knows you can't call something a trend until Instagram says so and where our feeds go we follow - no matter how extreme the look, it's all about the likes. And it's fair to say they don't come much crazier than squiggle lips, the wonkiest make up trend we ever did see...

01/09/2017

Harry Potter Quill And Ink Liquid Eyeliner Now Exists And It's Magical AF

What if I told you it's high time to ditch the liquid eyeliner pens and applicators you've been using since time began and replace them with a quill instead? No, I've not had too much caffeine, I'm serious...

31/08/2017

#TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

Nothing makes us happier than seeing that number in our bank accounts go from minus to positive when that pay cheque hits - so before all the boring stuff like bills and rent come out, why not spend a little (or a lot) on yourself...

25/08/2017