Glow In The Dark Tattoos Are Here And They're Lit

21/09/2017

50 Purrfect 'Cattoos' Every Cat Lady Will Love

20/09/2017

30 Of The Sexiest Under Bum Tattoos

20/09/2017

Tried & Tested: The Facial SPF That Feels Like Velvet

We've all heard it before: sun damage is the biggest visible sign of ageing and yet so many of us don't include a facial SPF in our everyday skincare routine. Sure, we slather it on when we're on a sun...

19/09/2017

Woman's Face Stained Pink After Applying 'Washable' Glitter Paint

We're all familiar with the term 'red-faced' but one girl's given the idiom a literal meaning after an unfortunate experience with body glitter. The Twitter user took to the social-networking site to...

15/09/2017

Vagina Tattoos Are Having A Moment Thanks To Teyana Taylor

14/09/2017

Tried & Tested: The 100% Natural 5 Minute Miracle Mask

Natural beauty is a fast-growing industry. Just as our food choices are becoming 'cleaner' so too are our skincare and cosmetic options with beauty lovers turning to organic products to ensure their skin is as chemical free as their courgetti...

12/09/2017

Guys Are Giving Their Balls Botox - Or Scrotox - Because Their Testicles Want Eternal Youth, Too

As one could probably gather, the male (and female) genitalia age just like the rest of us, meaning that fine lines and wrinkles will one day take over your testicles and your labia. What. A. Joy. But...

08/09/2017

50 Of The Prettiest Sternum Tattoos

08/09/2017

40 Of The Cheekiest Bum Tattoos As Inspired By Cheryl Cole

06/09/2017

50 Chakra Tattoos To Show Off Your Spiritual Side

05/09/2017

Boob Tattoos Are The Latest Titillating Trend Taking Over Instagram And You Breast Believe It

Tattoo trends come and go but it seems no body part is off limits if this latest movement is anything to go by. Women - with a higher pain threshold than yours truly - everywhere are getting their boobs...

04/09/2017

'My Fanny Looks Like A Bright Pink Newborn Panda': Woman's Waxing Horror Story Is Hilariously Relatable

Tidying up our bikini lines is not a task many, if any, women enjoy. You have two options: growing it longer than is publicly acceptable and having a qualified beautician painlessly lob it off or doing a DIY job whenever necessary...

01/09/2017

Prosecco Shower Gel Is Here To Make Your Bubble Bath Boozy

There's nothing quite like a long soak in the bath with a glass of fizz to make you feel like the ultimate queen, am I right? Well what if I told you a product now exists to make that luxury even more extra...

30/08/2017

20 Of The Cutest Cross-stitch Tattoos As Told By Instagram

30/08/2017

These Customisable Bath Bombs Are About To Change Bath Time As We Know It

Second to sippin' on a glass of the fizzy stuff, soaking our bods in a tub full of fizzy fragrant water is the next best thing. We are of course talking about bath bombs, those magical - often colourful - balls of joy we're all a little bit obsessed with...

29/08/2017

Too Faced Are Launching Glitter Face Masks To Guarantee *Glowing* Skin

We're not quite sure why but everything looks better when it's covered in glitter, right? From cupcakes to partings, there's something about sparkle that can take literally anything from meh to magical in one sprinkle...

23/08/2017

Tried & Tested: The Essential Body Cream for Temperamental Skin

For some bizarre, unknown reason, body care always seems to be an afterthought when it comes to our skincare routines. We spend so much time researching the best products guaranteed to make our faces radiant and baby soft but when it comes to looking after the skin on our body...

22/08/2017

50 Tiny Cute-icle Tattoos Inspired By Rihanna

22/08/2017