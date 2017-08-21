There comes a point in all of our lives when we hit the snooze button on a Monday morning, praying to silence it forever. But deep down we know we have to force ourselves out of bed at an ungodly hour, five days out of seven, to fund our fun times, not unless you're fortunate enough to have rich parents or be part of royalty, that is. But what if you knew you could earn a decent salary from the comfort of your own bed? You'd be #interested, right?

If you've been toying up the idea of a career change, we may have found your dream job. It's 2017 and now it's a very real possibility to earn a decent buck for wanking. True story. A UK sex shop is advertising the position of a 'professional sex toy reviewer' - not that we can tell you what makes you a professional masturbator - and unbelievably so, the salary is more than many graduate starting salaries. And it seems 100 per cent legit.

The hours are full time - two days working from home and the other three in the LoveWoo offices in London, although it's not clear what those desk days will entail. And for £28,000 a year, what're you waiting for? If that's not enough to convince you to pack in your 9-5, maybe the fact this role offers unlimited holiday leave will. That's not all, other perks include: a celebration day (birthday etc.), private healthcare, discounted gym membership and an annual staff trip.

Once you've adequately tested the products assigned by the company, you'll be expected to publish written and video reviews - although they specify that these videos aren't to include actual footage of you physically testing the toys because y'know, that's porn. The items the successful candidate can expect to test are everything from lingerie to sex games and toys. You'll also be expected to act as a brand ambassador and respond to customer queries among other responsibilities.

A spokesperson for LoveWoo said: "The person who we appoint as our sex toy reviewer will be a brand advocate and become the face of LoveWoo, therefore they must be skilled, communicative and committed to promoting sexual wellbeing. The ideal candidate will be committed to delivering honest reviews and writing and producing quality content.”

Asked why they're recruiting a dedicated sex-toy reviewer, they told BBC Three: "Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls.



"Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice."

If you're toying with the idea of applying for this role, send your application here by September 15

What's your dream job? Let us know

Liked this? You might also like:

A GoT Dildo Exists Because Winter Is Coming

Female Masturbation Tips To Take You Over The Edge

How To Masturbate for Your Partner