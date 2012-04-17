This Is What The GoT Stars Look Like IRL

Winter has arrived, at least in Westeros, as HBO has blessed us with the much-awaited season 7 of Game of Thrones. And while we're thrilled Daenerys Targaryen and the Stark sisters are back on our small screens, we can't help but wonder what they look like when they're not swathed in cloaks and covered in dirt.

It turns out the cast of main characters scrub up pretty well when occasion - such as the Academy Awards and the like - calls. After feasting your eyes on this lovely lot, you'll never look at Daenerys Targaryen in the same way again.

