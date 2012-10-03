Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Celebrity look alikes: Stars and their doppelgangers

Celebrity look alikes: Stars and their doppelgangers

Celebrity look alikes: Justin Bieber and Hilary Swank
We mistake stars for other celebrities all the time because some of them look so incredibly similar they could've been separated at birth!

There are a whole host of famous folks with celebrity lookalikes and the resemblance is so freaky that it can take us a minute to figure out who's who.

For instance, pop superstar Justin Bieber looks weirdly just like Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank.

With this in mind we've collected the best celeb doppelgangers - prepare to start seeing double!

