Celebrity look alikes: Stars and their doppelgangers
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
We mistake stars for other celebrities all the time because some of them look so incredibly similar they could've been separated at birth!
There are a whole host of famous folks with celebrity lookalikes and the resemblance is so freaky that it can take us a minute to figure out who's who.
For instance, pop superstar Justin Bieber looks weirdly just like Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank.
With this in mind we've collected the best celeb doppelgangers - prepare to start seeing double!
©Sipa
There are a whole host of famous folks with celebrity lookalikes and the resemblance is so freaky that it can take us a minute to figure out who's who.
For instance, pop superstar Justin Bieber looks weirdly just like Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank.
With this in mind we've collected the best celeb doppelgangers - prepare to start seeing double!
©Sipa