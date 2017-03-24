Hey phone fans, good news - new emojis are heading your way. Yup, this year will see the release of a whole host of new emojis - 56 to be exact - including zombies, fairies and an adorable giraffe. Plus many that build on emojis we know and love - forget the laughing-crying face, your new fave emoji is definitely going to be the exploding head.

No matter how many emojis we get, we always want more. There's not enough emojis in the world that adequately describe how we feel at the best of times. Like, sometimes I just feel like a total mermaid coconut dinosaur, y'know what I mean? But how am I ever going to be able to express myself without the corresponding emojis?

69 new emojis coming June 30 including mermaid, genie, T-Rex, UFO. Here they are: pic.twitter.com/bu4BU42zRf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 22, 2017

Well, luckily they're exactly the emojis that are being added! Yes, as of June 2017, you'll be able to send your pals dinosaur and mermaid emojis and they're mega cute. And, in the name of gender equality, the new emojis will have both male and female counterparts. Wanna be a sparkly male fairy? It's there for you! There are a grand total of 56 new emojis due to arrive on our iPhones this year. Plus, the new update will see the debut of a hijab emoji which has been a long time coming.

The new emojis are set to cover pretty much every emotion you've ever experience, so there will no longer be a need to express anything through the power of words, thank the lord. But if you're keen to start using the dino 'moji stat, you might have to wait to update your iOS to 11.1 or 11.2.

