No matter how many emojis we get, we always want more. There's not enough emojis in the world that adequately describe how we feel at the best of times. Like, sometimes I just feel like a total mermaid coconut dinosaur, y'know what I mean? But how am I ever going to be able to express myself without the corresponding emojis?
Well, luckily they're exactly the emojis that are being added! Yes, as of June 2017, you'll be able to send your pals dinosaur and mermaid emojis and they're mega cute. And, in the name of gender equality, the new emojis will have both male and female counterparts. Wanna be a sparkly male fairy? It's there for you! There are a grand total of 56 new emojis due to arrive on our iPhones this year. Plus, the new update will see the debut of a hijab emoji which has been a long time coming.
The new emojis are set to cover pretty much every emotion you've ever experience, so there will no longer be a need to express anything through the power of words, thank the lord. But if you're keen to start using the dino 'moji stat, you might have to wait to update your iOS to 11.1 or 11.2.
Are you excited for the new emojis? Let us know! @soFeminineUK
You might also like...
There's Finally An Avocado Emoji and You Only Have To Wait A Few More Weeks To (Over) Use It
Gingers Everywhere Rejoice! Apple *May* Finally Make Redhead Emojis