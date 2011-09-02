Kourtney Kardashian's most fearless outfits

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't get nearly enough credit for her courageous fashion sense. From turbans to jumpsuits, leather to leopard print, the reality star fearlessly takes risks.



The eldest of the Kardashian siblings loves a good print or two and always keeps us on our sartorial toes when it comes to her outfit of the day.



Ahead, her wildest, funkiest, most fun fashion statements. Enjoy!

