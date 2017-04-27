Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Beyoncé Shows Fat Shamers Who's Queen In Bee-autiful Instagram Pregnancy Shoot

Entertainment

Beyoncé Shows Fat Shamers Who's Queen In Bee-autiful Instagram Pregnancy Shoot

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:50

Last week we brought you the news that, unbelievably, not even Beyoncé is immune to fat-shaming trolls. Sigh. But rather than wallow in self-pity over some low-life keyboard warriors, Jay Z's pregnant wife has shown them who's queen in a bee-autiful new maternity shoot, shared on her Instagram account.

Beyoncé's loyal beehive were forced to swarm to her defence last week after Twitter trolls fat-shamed her in some less-than-flattering, close-up, paparazzi shots. Bear in mind she is expecting to welcome twins in summer. It all started when one polite young gentleman, who goes by the Internet pseudonym @_champagnepepe, tweeted: "Beyoncé's getting fucking fat," alongside a not-so picture-perfect image of the multi-award-winning superstar.

But Beyoncé is slaying the trolls one-million Instagram likes at a time in response to the petty keyboard warriors. The 35-year-old mother-of-one has well and truly silenced the haters with her latest offering on the photo-sharing app and we're backing her all the way. The Lemonade star is visibly embracing her pregnancy figure as she's pictured proudly posing with her growing baby bump which is accentuated in a red maxi dress that's fitted around the middle and features batwing sleeves and a plunging neckline in the new photos.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

But rather than caption the defiant gallery with a lengthy rant, as is the traditional response to online abuse, Bey kept it blank. They do say a picture says a thousand words and that couldn't be more accurate in this case. A closer look at the images suggests they were taken on the same night as the original fat-shaming close-up as she's dressed in red, sporting the same dreadlocks and her ear lobes are decorated with the same earrings which means she's come out on top in all of this.

Loading...

via GIPHY

Have you ever experienced pregnancy fat shaming? Tell us about your experiences @soFeminineUK

Facebook banner

Liked this? You might also like:

Serena Williams Pens Heartfelt Letter After Outing Ilie Nastase’s Racist Comments To Her Unborn Child

Model Rejected By Agent Because of Her Hips Becomes Face of Global Lingerie Brand

This Beauty Blogger Wants The Internet To Stop Make-up Shaming

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

Pregnant Beyonce's Beyhive Swarms To Her Defence After She Was Fat Shamed By Trolls
By the editorial team
Plus-size Model Tess Holliday Is Boycotting Uber After She Was Fat Shamed By A Fat Driver
By the editorial team
This Body Confidence Coach Is Destroying The "Fat Friend" Stereotype
By the editorial team
Serena Williams Pens Heartfelt Letter After Outing Ilie Nastase’s Racist Comments To Her Unborn Child
By the editorial team
How To Get Instagram-worthy Abs
By the editorial team
Delicious and easy low-fat recipes
By the editorial team
Pink Gave A Speech On Body Confidence And We're *So* Here For It
By the editorial team
The natural boob job: Fat transfer breast augmentation
By the editorial team
How To Lose Belly Fat: The Fastest Way To Get Killer Abs
By the editorial team
Reduced fat, low calorie and sugarfree products
By the editorial team
Body fat monitors
By the editorial team
Fat
By the editorial team
Weight gain during pregnancy
By the editorial team
Post-pregnancy diet
By the editorial team
Getting back in shape after pregnancy
By the editorial team
Is This The Most Misogynistic TV Show In The World? Dutch Series Makes Contestants Guess Whether A Woman Is Pregnant Or Just Fat
By the editorial team
21 Stages We All Go Through On A Friday
By the editorial team
The Plus-Sized Models You Need To Follow On Instagram Right Now
By the editorial team
'Does This Uterus Make Me Look Fat?' Why Women Need To Stop Obsessing Over Having A Flat Stomach
By the editorial team
Swimsuit Designer Body Shamed Amy Schumer And The Internet Clapped The Hell Back
By the editorial team