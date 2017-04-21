Pregnant Beyonce's Beyhive Swarms To Her Defence After She Was Fat Shamed By Trolls

We like to think society is starting to wake up to the repercussions of irresponsible tweets and the effects of trolling - at least we were before we heard Beyonce has been the latest victim of fat shaming. Pregnancy fat shaming, to be more specific, which has gotta be the worst of its kind.
It seems not even Queen Bey is immune from the wrath of keyboard warriors after a new pregnancy photo caused Twitter trolls to react with fat-shaming jibes. As if coping with pregnancy isn't hard enough.
The 35-year-old Formation singer showed off her growing baby bump in a plunging red dress as she left a star studded bash at Beauty and Essex, in LA.
Rest assured, for every brainless body bashing tweet out there, came several retorts from the loyal #Beyhive fans, who were quick to defend her blossoming pregnancy body. Hello, she has not just one but two people in there - let her grow with love goddamit.
Not surprisingly, Beyonce chose to keep a dignified silence on the matter and we'd expect nothing less from her tbh. Plus, it seems like her Hive have got this all on their own. Slay Queen, slay.
What do you make of these fat-shaming trolls? No one hurts Queen Bey right? Tweet us: @sofeminineUK
