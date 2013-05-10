Made In Chelsea news: Spencer Matthews and Lucy Watson spotted sharing some alone time

Spencer Matthews has certainly not gained a reputation as the dream boyfriend and yet fellow MIC cast member Lucy Watson doesn't look to have been deterred. Snaps of the cast filming new scenes for the series show the pair getting a bit cosy away from everyone else.

For those who are not up to date on the Made In Chelsea 'dramz', in the latest episode we saw Lucy Watson and Spencer Matthews admit that they both find one another highly attractive and therefore owe it to themselves to go on a date.



Well, it looks like the date went well as the pair have been pictured getting close outside the Embassy Club in west London, where they were filming for upcoming episodes.



Lucy appeared to be pretty taken with the St. Baths resort heir in last week’s episode as he collected her in a Bentley and took her to a very high-stooled champagne bar.



He then went on to give her tickets to Paris for a special follow up date.



If you can't wow them with your honesty and charm, blind them with holidays and shiny cars, eh Spence?

The reality stars were seen filming a club scene this week with other cast members for their hit E4 show.



The flirty brunettes stepped away from the rest of the team for some alone time and Spencer can be seen with his arm around Lucy's mini frame.



Lucy was wearing a bright pink dress with black sandals, while Spencer was still clinging to his leather jackets but in a bid to look summery had finally ditched the shearling collar!



The love rat and his new lucky lady were also photographed in a taxi alone, leaving together.



Oh Lucy, are you crazy?



Lucy's nemesis Jamie Laing was also at Embassy for filming. The man behind Candy Kittens was sporting a brilliant combo of leopard print t-shirt and woven loafers.



There was no sign of Jamie's girlfriend Tara though, but the couple appear on Twitter to be going strong so perhaps she was staying in to study for her upcoming exams.



Also filming at the club were the rest of the cast, including public favourite Binky Falstead and her ex-best pal Cheska Hull.



Most of the gang were there - Ollie Locke, but no Ashley James, Josh Coombs, Richard Dinan and Fran Newman-Young were all looking dolled up and ready to party.



The next episode of MIC is on E4 at 10pm this Monday, when we'll get to see just how Spennie managed to woo Lucy "I'm a bit of a player" Watson.