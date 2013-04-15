MTV Movie Awards 2013: Sexy Selena Gomez making Justin Bieber jealous?

If Justin Bieber's still pining after Selena Gomez let's hope he's not watching tonight's MTV Movie Awards - she's looking hot!
Selena arrived on the red carpet in a revealing gold mini-dress and looked delighted to be there - it didn't seem like she's missing Justin at all!
The Disney princess is set to perform at tonight’s show.
The pint-sized beauty is taking to the stage to sing her new single Come & Get It, which was written by Pitch Perfect star Esther Dean.
Selena took to Twitter earlier as she got pumped for her appearance on the show.
She posted: "MTV Movie Awards tonight I am so excited and nervous for the performance tonight. #comeandgetit #movieawards."
The post has already had close to 10,000 re-tweets.
Last week she also got fans excited for the debut of her new track when she tweeted: "A successful first day of rehearsals for the MTV performance this weekend!!! Can't wait for you to see it ."
Sounds like fans are in for a treat.