MTV Movie Awards 2013: Sexy Selena Gomez making Justin Bieber jealous?

Recently single Selena Gomez was showing no signs of heartache on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards 2013. The singing starlet was looking hot in a sparkly gold mini-dress as she arrived ready to perform her new single Come & Get It.

If Justin Bieber's still pining after Selena Gomez let's hope he's not watching tonight's MTV Movie Awards - she's looking hot!



Selena arrived on the red carpet in a revealing gold mini-dress and looked delighted to be there - it didn't seem like she's missing Justin at all!



The Disney princess is set to perform at tonight’s show.



The pint-sized beauty is taking to the stage to sing her new single Come & Get It, which was written by Pitch Perfect star Esther Dean.



Selena took to Twitter earlier as she got pumped for her appearance on the show.



She posted: "MTV Movie Awards tonight I am so excited and nervous for the performance tonight. #comeandgetit #movieawards."

The post has already had close to 10,000 re-tweets.​



Last week she also got fans excited for the debut of her new track when she tweeted: "A successful first day of rehearsals for the MTV performance this weekend!!! Can't wait for you to see it ."



Sounds like fans are in for a treat.