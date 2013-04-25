Pregnant Kate Middleton is defiant as "two people are charged" over topless photo scandal

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery yesterday. Not only did she prove that she's got maternity wear nailed, but she also oozed a confidence that suggested she's not fazed by the recent developments regarding the topless photo scandal.

Kate Middleton's confidence didn't waver as she stepped out in London yesterday, despite reports emerging that two people have been charged for taking topless photos of her.



The pregnant Duchess oozed class and sophistication in her light blue 50s style Emilia Wickstead dress for the engagement at the National Portrait Gallery.



The loose-fitting number is the first true maternity-style dress Kate has worn, as it worked hard to skim over her growing baby bump.



The 31-year-old was attending the engagement to celebrate the work of The Art Room, which helps school children - mainly in deprived areas - improve their confidence through art.



It was one of the first charities she took on as a working royal.

Kate was all smiles as she met some of the children who have benefited from the charity, as well as members of staff.



She showed no signs of awkwardness amid claims that a female photographer has been placed under criminal investigation for taking pictures of her as she sunbathed in France.



Legal sources in Paris have alleged that the woman is Valerie Suau, who insists the snaps she took of Kate in September were "all decent".



But she is now facing a criminal trial along with a man, believed to be Ernesto Mauri, who's the publisher of French Closer magazine - the publication that first printed the pictures.



Both are being prosecuted under strict privacy legislation.



Kate and her husband Prince William, 30, took legal action in September after their lawyer Aurelien Hamelle said they had suffered "a grotesque breach of privacy" and felt "violated".



The couple were relaxing on the huge Chateau d'Autet, in Provence when the exposing photos of the Duchess were taken.



Aurelien added that the couple could not have known they were being spied on and that the photographer would have needed a long lens.



Valeria Suau denies taking the topless photos and insists she only snapped Kate in her swimsuit.