Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart plan romantic post-Cannes camping holiday

They've had their fair share of ups and downs, but Hollywood's favourite vampire couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are apparently stronger than ever and have decided to make the most of the upcoming Cannes film festival by taking some time out for some rural R&R.

Robert Pattinson is due to appear at this year's Cannes Film Festival for promotional duties and will be taking his girlfriend Kristen Stewart along for a French holiday.



The couple are reported to have booked a £5,000-a-night suite at the Hotel Du Cap but are also planning on roughing it with a camping tour of Provence.



A source told The Sun: “Robert’s going to be in Cannes on promotional duties and is taking Kristen along. They have their eye on doing a tour of the local museums, like the Picasso one in Antibes, and Renoir’s house.



“But they’re also going to go down to Provence and visit the vineyards there. You can camp in the grounds of these massive chateaus and they’ve decided they need some ‘normal living’.”

© Getty

Ever since Rob, 27, returned from filming The Rover in Australia,the Twilight pair have been spotted on numerous romantic dates around LA.



They also enjoyed Coachella together and have been making the most of the time they have without work commitments.



Despite rumours they were headed for a final split when he came back to the US, their relationship is back on track.



A source told Hollywood Life that things have become a lot easier between the pair since the Twilight Saga ended "because the pressure of the movie is off of them, they’re learning how to live their lives like normal people.”



They added: “They’re confident that the media attention will die down now and they can prove that they are normal and functional and drama-free.



“Pretty much all they like to do is work, hang out with each other and friends and take care of their dogs - they are keeping their priorities straight.”



Sounds like a trip to France - a celebrity haven with its strict paparazzi laws - will go down a treat with these two!