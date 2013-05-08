Selena Gomez opens up about relationship with Justin Bieber before release of sexy new video

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber didn't appear to have the easiest break-up when they split at the end of last year, but since spending some time apart the young couple look to have reunited - which makes her interview back while they were apart an interesting read...

Young pop stars Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber appear to have put their past problems behind them and reunited.



The pair dated for nearly two years before briefly breaking up at the end of 2012 - and now Selena may have shed some light on the reason behind their split.



Though they're now giving things another go, the Disney Princess has admitted she struggles to deal with the media attention that comes with being in a high profile couple.



She told InStyle magazine in an interview during her time apart from Justin: "It’s uncomfortable that everywhere I go, people know. I don’t like that. But Justin and I never really focused on the attention."

Despite how difficult it was to be the centre of so much attention, Selena is willing to put love above all else.



She said: "You can’t help who you date. So I wouldn’t swear off that or say that’s what I want again. I don’t know. I’m a kid, and a break-up is normal.



"I have to go through the emotions and feel it out. I’m doing my own thing, being with my friends, and he’s doing very well too."



It was after this interview that the pair rekindled their romance.



A source told Hollywood Life: "Selena and Justin are taking things slow. They’re talking on the phone since she left him and they are working things out.



"Justin admitted that he has a lot of growing up to do. But they both want to make it work, so what can you say? They grew up together and they are still obsessed with each other."

© Instagram

Rumours of reconciliation were sparker when Justin posted a photo on his Instagram account of the pair in Oslo a few weeks ago, in which he's shirtless and Selena's giving him a cuddle from behind.

They were also spotted kissing while in the Norwegian capital.



The couple are said to be really trying to make it work this time.



Let's hope the song Selena wrote about their break-up isn't too mean then...



The songstress apparently got help from pal Taylor Swift - well versed in the art of heartbreak tracks - and penned a song on her new album about her split from 19-year-old Justin.



She told InStyle: "That’s the most personal track on the record, for sure. I think it’s a sweet way of releasing it.



"It’s not an aggressive approach to what people are probably expecting. I’m sure he’ll love it too."

She has however disputed claims that her latest release, Come & Get It, is about the Canadian pop star.



The new song includes the line: "This love ain't finished yet, whenever you're ready come and get it."



May not have been written about him but it sounds pretty appropriate!



The new video has got plenty of people talking, as it sees the pint-sized pop star show off her sexy side.



Selena wears a sultry black lace gown and a red ripped number during the provocative dance scenes.



The 20-year-old is clearly hoping to move away from her squeaky clean image as she sports wild flowing hair and red lipstick throughout the promo.



Can't lie - she looks good! See for yourself: