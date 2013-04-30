Victoria Beckham's wrinkled hands show her age at Vogue style event

Style Queen Victoria Beckham is gorgeously glam and appears to look better every day - but it seems her hands are a giveaway to her 39 years...

There's no denying that Victoria Beckham looks pretty fabulous for a 39-year-old.



But even the multi-millionaire fashion designer can't hide her wrinkled hands from the world.



Victoria has joined the "wrinkly hands club", which also includes A-listers including Sarah Jessica Parker and Courtney Cox.



The star's skin is immaculate, her hair silky and her figure the envy of a lot of 21-year-olds, but a woman's hands can never be free from the signs of ageing - despite how glam the rest of her body is.



Onlookers at this weekend's Vogue Festival are said to have been "surprised" when she exposed her fingers to the world.



Despite her huge wedding rock from hubby David Beckham and her perfectly painted maroon nails, Victoria's fingers apparently appeared "withered".



Nonetheless, Victoria works hard to take care of her hands.



Last year she tweeted about a $20 hand cream by Anthropologie, of which she's clearly a huge fan.



She posted a picture of the product along with the caption: "Obsessed with this hand cream... Fragrance is amazing! X."

Victoria has previously said that she has no fears about getting older.



She has admitted to running four miles a day and clearly takes great care of her bod - but the mum-of-four's happy home life means she's quite content to be knocking on 40's door.



She told Allure magazine in 2011: "For the first time, I feel like what you see is what you get. This is me: the more natural hair, the slightly more relaxed way of dressing.



"I feel really content personally and professionally. I'm not freaked out about getting older. I'm growing older with the most amazing man I've ever met - with my soul mate. Life's great."



Nonetheless, Victoria's aged hands could be a sign of all her hard work.



The star has carved a hugely successful career as a fashion designer, all while being a mum to her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and baby Harper.



She said at The Vogue Festival: "I don’t know how I do it. It is a juggling act. It’s no different for me than any other mum.



"I get up very early and go through spelling tests and times tables tests with the kids like any working mum.



"I am also up late because I have a baby and a 14-year-old who refuses to go to bed. So I don’t get as much sleep as I would maybe like."