VIDEO Hunger Games 2: Catching Fire trailer premieres at MTV Movie Awards 2013

Esme Riley
by Esme Riley Published on 15 April 2013

The new instalment of the Hunger Games series, Catching Fire, premiered at the MTV Movie Awards 2013 last night. And it seems fans were left impressed by the 2:26 clip, which showed Katniss Everdeen may not be safe...

The new Hunger Games 2 trailer was premiered at the MTV Movie Awards 2013 last night.

Hunger Games: Catching Fire is the follow-up to the hugely successful Hunger Games movie, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins.

It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth and has had fans waiting months in desperation to see the new trailer.

It was the lucky attendees at the MTV awards ceremony - this year hosted by comedienne Rebel Wilson - who got a first glimpse at the new teaser clip.

The tense trailer focuses on Jennifer Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen, who’s wanted dead by President Snow.

He tells Head Gamekeeper Plutarch Heavensbee: "She's not who they think she is.

"She just wants to save her skin, simple as that. She has become a beacon of hope for them. She has to be eliminated."

It ends with Katniss held at gunpoint, before revealing the film will be hitting American cinemas in November.

Hunger Games fans seemed impressed by the trailer and are desperate for the movie to hit cinemas.

​One tweeted: "OH snap new Hunger games is gonna be sweeeeeeet."

Another said: "Can't wait for the new hunger games movie!!!!!! #mtvmovieawards."

by Esme Riley
