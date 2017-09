Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 26th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Prince barges into The Dog and attacks Damon, leaving Ellie no choice but to get Mac to help. The Maaliks frantically try and find Yasmine before she misses the opportunity for a transplant. Elsewhere, Alfie finds out about Yasmine’s heart condition. Ellie and Holly party in The Loft with Damon and Brody but Holly is worried that Ellie is moving too fast with Damon.