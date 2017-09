Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 29th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Martin does his best to explain his actions to Stacey but the situation quickly grows worse – can Martin get through to her?

Jay and Donna head to The Vic to check-up on Ben. Elsewhere, Shakil denies making a move on Bernadette but will Keegan believe him?



​After taking Keanu for a drink to thank him for his help, Ingrid offers to take him for dinner