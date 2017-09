Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 27th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Darren warns Nancy not to bring Charlie and Oscar to see him after getting into trouble with his cellmates for being a grass. However, unaware of the danger, Tom promises to take Charlie to see Darren. Holly and Ellie go out and meet Damon and Brody again.



A new face turns up in the village enquiring about The Nightingale family...