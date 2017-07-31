Home / Women in Focus / Key debates / Tesco Are Going To Pay Our Tampon Tax So We Don't Have To

Women in Focus

Tesco Are Going To Pay Our Tampon Tax So We Don't Have To

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig

Hooray! It's a good day to have a uterus because Tesco is the first retailer to pay the 5% tampon tax, meaning our sanitary products will finally be cheaper. Ok so they're still not free but every little helps.

Shuffling into the shops - hot water bottle in tow and, if you must know, probably wearing our dedicated period pants - for that monthly tampon haul isn't exactly our ideal of retail therapy, but thanks to Tesco it just got marginally better.

They're the first retailer to pay the 5% tampon tax of behalf of customers meaning our tampons, panty liners and sanitary towels will be cheaper.

Michelle McEttrick, the supermarket's Group Brand Director, told Metro: "For many customers, tampons, panty liners and sanitary towels are essential products.

"However, the cost of buying them every month can add up and for many women and girls, it can be a real struggle on top of other essential items. That’s why – as a little help for our customers – we are reducing the cost of these products by 5%."

So, to put things into perspective, a box of tampons for £2.10 will now cost around £2. How's that for bleeding on a budget?

​We know what you're thinking, a grand saving of £1.20 per year isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it spells the beginning of progress and a fairer future for us ladies which can only be a good thing.

We can't say much for the cramps, the hormonal spots and the mood swings but at least we can rest assured that our uteruses can cry ever so slightly happier tears each month.

Let's hope other retailers take one for the girls, too!

What are your thoughts on tampon tax?

by Lareese Craig

