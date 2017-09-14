Selena Gomez shared her secret battle with the auto-immune disease lupus two years ago when she was forced to cancel a world tour. Now, the American singer has revealed she's recently had a kidney transplant, hence why she's 'laid low' this summer, and her announcement is so, so sweet.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a non-typical photo today. The American singer - who was once the proud owner of the most-liked picture on the platform - posted an image of her lying in a hospital bed, next to a girl friend, to reveal she's recently had a kidney transplant.

In the caption, she explained she had her "beautiful friend Francia Raisa" to thank for giving her the "ultimate gift" by donating her healthy kidney. Selena, 25, shared one image of the best friends holding hands across their beds as well as one of her scar which will undoubtedly strike a chord with many of her fans.

Selena wrote: "I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

"Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org."

The post had accumulated over 1 million likes within an hour of being posted.

To find out more about lupus visit www.lupusresearch.org