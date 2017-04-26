Serena Williams is 21 weeks pregnant with her first child, after confirming the happy news on Snapchat last week, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion has already fallen victim to abuse. The queen of the court - who won the Australian Open in January while she was pregnant - has penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child after revealing controversial tennis coach IIie Nastase has directed racist comments at her unborn child.

Serena Williams has poured her heart out to her first child - who is due to arrive in Autumn - in a heartfelt Instagram post as an act of defiance against racist abuse aimed at her unborn baby. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has praised her baby - whose father is her fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - for giving her “the strength I didn’t know I had”, in the Instagram caption shared alongside a bikini-clad photo of her blossoming bump.

The full caption read: “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the player’s box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you… once again today.

“On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy."

Serena’s loving tribute comes days after tennis coach IIie Nastase targeted her unborn child in a racist attack. The former world number one was heard speculating whether her child would be “chocolate with milk?” - in reference to their ethnicity - at a news conference. The tennis champ has expressed her disappointment in the Romanian coach whom she also branded a “coward” in her full statement which she posted on her Instagram account.

It read: “it disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.

“I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers - however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.

"I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. "Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words... you may try to kill me wth your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise.

"I humbly thank you the IFT for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support. Serena."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is investigating the remarks made by 70-year-old Nastase.

