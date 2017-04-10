Which Wedding Dress Style Suits Your Star Sign?

You've been to every bridal store in your postcode and spent many hours scouring Pinterest, but have you considered looking to the stars for your perfect wedding dress? That's right your horoscope could actually lead you to the gown of your dreams. Intrigued? Here's how...

For many brides, the most important thing about their wedding day is the dress. After all, forget the cake and the venue because it's the bridal gown that appears in ALL of the pictures. But choosing the perfect wedding dress can be stressful and at times will leave you crying 'will it suit me or will it make me look like a human meringue?'

The limitless number of dreamy designs on the market doesn't make this search an easy one, but ladies, a good place to start is your star sign. While we're not suggesting you completely disregard your style preferences including material and colour, finding a dress that's perfectly matched to your character and personality traits will ensure it will be the right one for you.

​The perfect wedding dress should sit snugly, emphasise your curves and be something really special. You need to be 100 per cent happy with your choice as it will be constantly photographed throughout the day, and if you don't feel comfortable it will certainly show.

Check out what your star sign says about your preferred wedding dress here:

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

The Aquarius woman is considered an individualist, so her wedding dress should reflect this and be every bit as unique and unconventional as she is. Aquarius women are creative and visionary, so your dream dress can be anything your creative mind desires - no matter how extraordinary.

​Aquarius women love colours and patterns too, so don't be afraid to kick tradition to the curb and ditch white in favour of a colourful design instead. Fitted clothes that stand out from the crowd are very special and your wedding dress should be no exception.

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

Pisces women wear their hearts on their sleeves and are very emotional, sensitive beings. As peaceful idealists, they like to act intuitively and follow their heart and this of course applies to their sartorial choices, too. The perfect wedding dress for a Pisces should emphasise your womanly figure, and be made of fine, sheer fabrics such as brocade and lace, with plenty of creative additions like pearls, lace, tulle and delicate embroidery.

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

The Aries woman is a real bundle of energy. A powerful woman who is always on the go, she is considered a dynamic maker. With tonnes of ambition and passion, the ram-woman runs through life getting exactly what she wants, so this shouldn't be compromised when it comes to her wedding dress. The Aries woman is fashion conscious and very stylish, and may opt for either a sexy or casual gown. The most important bridal dress factor for the Aries woman is that it must fit perfectly, so shop for clear lines, simple cuts and a minimalist design that hugs every curve.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Taurus ladies are considered to be relaxed connoisseurs. When choosing the right wedding dress, they assume a pragmatic and rational approach - as they do with every spect of their lives. Forget the latest trend, their dress must be above all convenient and practical. An elegant, simple design made from a soft fabric like silk or the cheaper alternative rayon, which emphasises the chilled-out nature of the Taurus girl, is the perfect choice.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

The Gemini girl is always on the road in search for new impressions and trends. There's always something going on with her - and that's exactly how she likes it. The twin woman is considered a cheerful source of communication who is always in the know when it comes to the latest gossip. Her wedding dress should reflect this and be just as powerful as she is. An unusual choice of colour, pattern and style, with an even more unusual cut is a winner for Geminis.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

The cancer woman is a real romantic. Known as the emotional dreamer; they are the sensitive, quiet type. Her bridal gown should feature fine materials such as delicate lace, together with soft, flowing lines, shimmering pearls and filigree embroidery. The perfect dress for the Cancer woman represents her classic, timeless taste.

Leo (July 23rd to August 23rd)

The Leo lady loves all things luxury and going all out with her appearance - and what better occasion than your wedding day, right? She loves to be at the centre of the action at all times and enjoys being in company - so they need a dress to ensure all eyes are on them on the big day. To ensure this is the case, the wedding dress of the Lion Woman must be super striking and glamorous. This is why tulle, rhinestones, pearls, veils, flowers, embroidery, a large frosted skirt, sequins and glittery accessories are a must.

Virgo (August 24 to September 23)

Virgo girls are born analysts and always have the essentials in mind. For the perfectionist, the dress must be fit for purpose and rational just like them. Virgos adore classic style - think Kate Middleton. Your wedding dress must be perfect and understated, with subtle detailing. Clean, minimalistic lines and flowing fabrics are ideal for the natural loving virgo.

Libra (September 24 to October 23)

The elegant aesthetic loved by Libras ensure their favoured design will have everyone under their spell. Apparently always in a good mood, and balanced with herself, the Libra woman easily handles her everyday life. The ultimate wedding dress for the sign of the scales, is made of fine, high-quality fabrics like taffeta or georgette. Pastel tulles, pearls, veils, flowers and lace are the finishing touches to make the outfit perfect.

​Fine cuts and romantic applications lend the scales woman the grace of a real princess - and everyone deserves to feel like a princess on their wedding day.

Scorpio (September 24 to October 23)

The Scorpio woman is considered ambitious and wilful. She is constantly confident and full of power, knowing exactly what she wants and what she stands for. The Scorpio woman likes to be sexy. Her bridal gown should reflect this confident nature and emphasise the feminine silhouette, looking beautiful against your chosen back drop.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

Freedom loving Sagis are idealists and full of optimism and enthusiasm. The Sagittarius woman is considered cheerful, direct, and adventurous, so her wedding dress should rightfully reflect exactly that. Never afraid to go against conventional ideas, they might even choose to go a for a shorter length dress such as a midi design.

​The Sagittarius woman loves loose, casual clothes but it's important to bear in mind that this day is an exception to your usual dress code and fitted wedding dresses are always more flattering.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

Capricorns are realists who live by facts and like to achieve a lot in life. Not content with sitting on the sidelines watching their time pass, the Capricorn woman takes responsibility for herself and others. This means their goals are often ambitious. Capricorn women have a straightforward, timeless style. The dream dress of the Capricorn woman must be very elegant and feminine, with a long train. Fine details such as a delicate, lacy veil support this effect.

