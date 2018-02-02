Love & Sex

DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love

02/02/2018

The most memorable movie kisses of all time

30/01/2018

Homemade Valentine's Day cards

15/01/2018

Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?

Moving in with your boyfriend has got to be one of the most exciting milestones in your life - but how can you be sure it's the right decision? Take our Are You Ready To Move In Together quiz to find out...

28/09/2017

Is He The One? Take Our Quiz To Find Out!

Whether or not you believe in love at first sight, how well you know each other is still an important factor in finding out if he's the one. Take our quiz to find out if you've found your Mr Right, or just your 'Mr Right now'...

28/09/2017

You Can Now Have A £1 Orgasm Thanks To Poundland's Cheap AF Sex Toys

Calling all horny humans: you'll be buzzing to know that in the age of 2017 and virtual reality porn, you can have an orgasm for as little as £1 thanks to the cheapest range of sex toys in the history of horny humans...

19/09/2017

Girl Gets Stuck In Tinder Date's Window After Fetching Her Own Poo

Modern dating is a minefield but if you think you've had bad Tinder/Bumble/Happn dates, spare a thought for this girl who is the unfortunate victim of the world's worst Tinder date. Poo, firemen, Nando's...

06/09/2017

20 Of The Best Sex Positions For A Small Penis

01/09/2017

Does A Dramatic Breakup Make It Easier To Walk Away From A Relationship?

I have always envied those who can end a relationship, shed a few tears, delete a photo album and stay friendly with their ex before finding new love within the following few months. That person is never me...

30/08/2017

These Are The Most Expensive Wedding Venues In The UK

23/08/2017

'Slimming Down For The Gown' Leggings Are Fat Shaming Brides Into Losing Weight

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without the pressure of, understandably, wanting to look your best self on the big day. And while it's no secret many brides and grooms-to-be vow to 'shred before they wed'...

21/08/2017

This Is The Amount Of Sex You Should Be Having For Your Age

When it comes to sex, we're always questioning whether everything is normal. Is the way we're doing it OK? Are the noises we're making weird? Is it too long, or too short? But most importantly, are we doing it enough...

18/08/2017

Turns Out Millennials Will Take Their Porn Without A Side Of Boob, Thank You Very Much

I'll say it once and I'll say it again: millennials suuuuck. They suck so hard. Fidget spinners are stupid, we're ruining McDonald's for everyone, we drink cocktails out of jam jars, we share way too much...

17/08/2017

This 'Dating Expert' Says Men Shouldn't Date British Women Because They're 'Overweight'

Richard La Ruina is a dating expert, apparently, and as such he has advised men that they should avoid dating British women because we're, like, so gross. Instead, he advises that they should date "beautiful" Russian and Eastern European women...

16/08/2017

Bespoke Cock Rings Are Here To Spice Up Your Sex Life

'Bespoke' is a very big thing these days. Bespoke furniture, bespoke burgers, bespoke clothing. But "erotic male jewellery" company Esculpta have got the made-to-order bijouterie that you didn't know you wanted and probably still don't want: bespoke cock rings...

15/08/2017

Creepy F*ckboys Are 'AirDropping' Women Unsolicited D*ck Pics On Public Transport

Chances are if you're a women who's ever had a presence on a dating app (or website pre-Tinder era), you've received or been threatened with receiving an unsolicited dick pic. The luxury of technology allows you to banish such f*ckboys to the proverbial trash can...

15/08/2017

Every Hole's A Goal! Introducing The New Three-Holed Sex Toy For Men

It's no secret that the variety of sex toys available for the male population are limited but I come (sorry) bearing good news for all the horny boys out there who are no longer content with using what God gave them to pleasure themselves...

11/08/2017

Girl On Top Is THE Most Dangerous Sex Position Of Them All

It's 2017 and we officially can't have nice things: so far this year unicorns, Game of Thrones and contouring have all been ruined thanks to themed dildos and using balls in place of beauty blenders, respectively...

08/08/2017

Men On The Internet Are Having Sex With Coconuts And It's Low-key Nuts

God bless mankind: no longer are men satisfied with tugging away at their willies with what God gave them, they're now being forced (albeit by their own imaginations) to experiment with wanking techniques...

08/08/2017