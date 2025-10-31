0 trains between Wales and London as Paddington–Reading shuts: are you stuck with no bus backup?

Evening commuters faced a sudden shutdown of a vital corridor, with options shrinking and messages urging patience across the network.
Services linking Wales and the capital were thrown into disarray after a fault stopped all traffic between London Paddington and Reading. Engineers tackled the problem late on Thursday as operators urged people to rethink journeys, switch routes, or postpone travel until Friday.
What has happened
Shortly after 20:30 on Thursday 18 September 2025, trains were halted between London Paddington and Reading due to an issue with overhead line equipment. The fault left all lines blocked, cutting the main artery between Wales and London and triggering widespread cancellations across Great Western Railway and the Elizabeth line.
Overhead line equipment includes the wires and supporting gear that deliver electricity to trains on electrified routes. When this system fails, power cannot be drawn safely, and trains must stop until the infrastructure is made safe and restored.
Do not attempt to travel between London Paddington and Reading. All lines are blocked and trains are cancelled until the end of the day.
Great Western Railway said disruption will persist until the end of service on Thursday. Crews worked trackside to isolate and repair the fault, while signallers protected the affected section. Elizabeth line services that run to and from Paddington have also been curtailed or suspended, and Heathrow Express journeys are disrupted.
Where services are suspended
The stoppage affects multiple operators that rely on the Paddington–Reading corridor. The following routes are currently disrupted or not running:
- All Great Western Railway services to and from London Paddington.
- Elizabeth line trains serving the Paddington–Heathrow, Paddington–Maidenhead–Reading, and through services from Shenfield and Abbey Wood.
- Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow terminals, including Terminal 5.
Replacement buses, coaches and taxis are not operating due to the sheer scale of demand this evening.
The lack of rail-replacement capacity means stranded passengers cannot rely on a standby fleet. People already en route are being advised to return to a safe station, wait for staff guidance, or switch to alternative rail operators where acceptance is in place.
How to travel tonight and tomorrow
With the main western gateway shut, operators have put limited contingencies in place.
Ticket acceptance
- Tickets dated Thursday 18 September are valid for travel on Friday 19 September with Great Western Railway.
- Great Western Railway tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway this evening and on the intended journey tomorrow at no extra cost.
- Use the National Rail Enquiries journey planner before setting out to check if an alternative route is viable.
|Option
|How to use
|Cost
|Notes
|South Western Railway
|Travel via London Waterloo or between Reading and Waterloo where services are running
|GWR tickets accepted
|Services are busy and may be altered at short notice
|Travel tomorrow
|Use the same GWR ticket on Friday 19 September
|No extra charge
|Expect morning residual delays after overnight repairs
|Elizabeth line (limited)
|Check if east of Paddington routes are operating to central London
|Usual fares
|West of Paddington is severely affected
|Heathrow alternatives
|Consider the London Underground Piccadilly line to Heathrow
|Usual TfL fares
|Trains can be crowded; allow extra time for security
Refunds and compensation
Delay Repay schemes typically apply from 15 minutes of delay. If you abandon travel tonight, you can claim a refund without penalty from your retailer. Keep receipts for any reasonable additional costs, such as parking or taxis to reach an open station, as operators may consider reimbursement case by case. Season ticket holders can request credit or compensation based on the portion of time lost.
Submit claims with proof of travel, booking references and, where possible, screenshots of journey updates. Take photos of platform boards showing cancellations or keep app notifications as evidence.
Advice for Heathrow passengers
Air travellers should build in generous buffers. The Heathrow Express faces disruption, and Elizabeth line trains from Paddington are curtailed. The Piccadilly line offers a direct Tube alternative to all terminals, though carriages will be busy this evening. If you hold a flexible air ticket, consider moving flights to Friday morning.
What we know about the fault
The incident centres on a failure in the overhead line equipment between Paddington and Reading. Such faults can stem from damaged contact wire, a snagged pantograph, a fallen support, or heat-related expansion issues. Engineers first isolate the affected section, then carry out visual inspections and replacement of damaged parts before they test and re-energise the wire.
Because the Paddington approaches funnel multiple operators into the same tracks, a single OLE failure can ripple across counties. The knock-on is magnified in the evening peak, when capacity is tight and trains are close together.
What you should do now
- Check live information before leaving home or a station, using official journey planners.
- If you can wait, travel on Friday instead; your Thursday GWR ticket will be honoured.
- If you must travel tonight, use South Western Railway services where available, and expect queues.
- Avoid taxis unless necessary; replacement road transport is not running for this disruption.
- Keep all travel evidence for refunds or compensation claims.
Timing and what to expect next
As of 20:39 on Thursday, operators expected no through services to run on the Paddington–Reading stretch until end of service. If repairs are completed overnight, trains may resume on Friday with speed restrictions and reduced timetables while engineers perform safety checks. Early morning services often see stock and crew out of position after a shutdown, so allow extra time.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day on Thursday 18 September, with ticket flexibility extended into Friday 19 September.
Practical pointers for Wales–London travellers
Cardiff, Newport and Swansea passengers normally change or travel through Reading towards Paddington. With that link severed, the most realistic path into central London tonight is to aim for London Waterloo using South Western Railway from Reading, then connect by Tube or bus to your final destination. If you have mobility needs or bulky luggage, plan for additional connection time at Waterloo, as concourses will be busy.
Business travellers with meetings in the City may wish to route to Waterloo and continue on the Waterloo & City line in Friday’s morning peak, or use the Jubilee and Central lines as alternatives. Check station crowding updates and be ready to wait for the next train if platforms look full.
Why this matters beyond tonight
Events like this highlight the fragility of heavily trafficked electrified corridors. A single overhead fault can interrupt several brands at once, from intercity to metro-style services. Travellers can reduce risk by building a 30–45 minute buffer into time-critical journeys, especially in the evening, and by keeping a mental map of fallback routes, such as Waterloo for the southwest or Marylebone for the Chiltern Main Line.
If you commute weekly between Wales and London, consider flexible season products that spread risk across days and simplify claims. Set up alerts for your usual trains and save your preferred alternative routes in your journey planner. A little preparation can turn a night of gridlock into a manageable detour with a guaranteed right to travel the next day.