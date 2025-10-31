13,000 drivers hit with £100 fines on A417: did you miss the 40mph change and risk points?

Thousands of motorists on a key South West route have been caught out as temporary signs, cones and cameras reshape daily commutes.
A sudden shift in routine is turning a familiar stretch of the A417 into a costly detour for attention, patience and wallets. Many drivers say they did not clock that the speed limit had dropped, yet the penalties have arrived all the same.
What changed on the A417
Roadworks on the A417 “Missing Link” scheme have brought in a temporary 40mph limit through the construction zone in Gloucestershire. The reduced limit is designed to protect roadworkers and manage traffic across narrowed lanes, altered junctions and shifting layouts.
Since enforcement began, around 13,000 drivers have been penalised for exceeding the temporary limit. Many claim they simply missed the change amid the churn of cones and lane switches. But the rules stand from the moment the signs appear.
National Highways says the safety case is unambiguous. Crews are working close to live traffic. Barriers, plant and workforce move as phases progress. A slower flow reduces the consequences of mistakes and gives drivers time to react to sudden lane drops or vehicles stopping.
How enforcement works
Temporary average speed cameras and fixed devices monitor traffic along the works. The cameras record number plates over measured distances, checking the true average rather than a single flash-in-the-pan moment. They operate day and night, and they do not care whether a driver knew the limit had changed.
Ignoring the 40mph limit typically brings a £100 fixed penalty and three points on your licence.
Officials say complying with 40mph usually adds less than a minute to journeys through the main works area. The trade-off: fewer crashes, less risk to road crews and drivers, and no penalty letter a fortnight later.
Why a lower limit matters
Speed remains a factor in a large share of serious road collisions. In a work zone, a small speed cut makes a big difference to stopping distance and impact force. Workers are often just a barrier width away. Lanes can zig-zag. Temporary markings can feel unfamiliar in the rain or at dusk.
A 40mph cap through roadworks lowers impact energy, buys reaction time and keeps people alive.
National Highways and Gloucestershire’s road safety partners have taken a stern line. Their message: respect the signs, take a breath and get through safely. One more minute behind the wheel is better than an ambulance ride or a court date.
What drivers can do now
Spot the clues early
- Look for yellow-backed or temporary speed signs before and after the works zone.
- Watch for average speed camera symbols and gantry notices.
- Expect lane shifts, narrowed carriageways and reduced hard shoulders.
- Follow temporary road markings; they override worn permanent lines.
Plan your approach
- Allow extra time. Queues form quickly when a lane closes or traffic merges.
- Use cruise control or speed limiter to hold 40mph steadily through cameras.
- Leave a bigger gap. A car length or two more creates space for sudden stops.
- Keep distractions away. A brief glance at a phone can be the difference between a scare and a collision.
Know your penalties
|Scenario
|Likely outcome
|Moderate excess over a temporary limit
|£100 fixed penalty and 3 points, or a course offer where eligible
|Higher excess or aggravating factors
|Court summons, larger fine, more points or a short ban
|Multiple recent offences
|Risk of totting-up 12 points and disqualification
Speed awareness courses are often offered to first-time or low-level offenders, depending on speed recorded and past history. They avoid points but still cost a fee and take half a day. Repeat offences make a course far less likely.
The project behind the cones
The “Missing Link” aims to untangle a notorious bottleneck on the A417 and create a more consistent standard of road between Gloucester and the M4 corridor. Anyone who has sat in peak-time jams or faced abrupt lane drops on this route knows the headaches the scheme is meant to solve.
Until the final tie-ins are finished, the site will keep shifting. That means the 40mph zone is not a short-lived curiosity. Expect changing phases, fresh signage and new traffic patterns across months, not weeks.
Does 40mph really add time?
A simple comparison shows why the promised delay stays small. Over two miles, 40mph takes about three minutes. At 50mph, the same distance takes roughly two minutes and 24 seconds. The difference is 36 seconds. Stretch that across a longer queue and you might add a minute or so. Not pleasant, but far quicker than the time lost to a crash investigation or the effort of contesting a summons.
What people are saying
National Highways managers stress that workers deserve a safe shift and a guaranteed trip home. The county’s road safety leaders add that too many families already live with the aftermath of collisions. Their joint stance is clear: the camera is not there to catch you out; it is there to keep people breathing.
Practical checks before your next journey
- Update your sat-nav maps so it can warn of average speed zones.
- Clean your windscreen inside and out; glare hides temporary signs at dusk.
- Set a personal rule: if cones appear, assume the limit has dropped until a sign says otherwise.
- If in a queue, roll smoothly at 40mph rather than surging and braking; it reduces rear-end risks.
If you have already been flashed
Wait for the Notice of Intended Prosecution. Check the location, time and registered keeper details. If offered a course and eligible, weigh the cost against three points on your licence. If you believe the signage was missing or unclear, gather evidence promptly: dashcam footage, photos of signs, and the exact position. Professional advice can help, but success depends on proof, not impression.
The bigger picture for drivers
Temporary limits are becoming more common as large road schemes roll through the network and maintenance budgets prioritise work zones over night-only closures. Average speed systems are also replacing spot cameras, smoothing traffic but leaving little room for a momentary lapse. Treat every roadworks sign as live, even in light traffic or late at night.
For those balancing time, risk and money, the calculation is stark. A minute saved rarely justifies a £100 fine, three points and higher insurance premiums. The habit that pays is simple: read the signs, set 40mph, and keep it there until the last “end” board appears.