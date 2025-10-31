145 Claire’s stores to shut across UK and Ireland: is your town on the list and are jobs safe?

Parents and teens face fresh upheaval on the high street as a familiar accessories name reshapes its estate.
A rescue deal has secured much of Claire’s UK business, but scores of shops are now earmarked to disappear. Administrators say closing-down sales will begin in affected sites within days, with individual last-trading dates set locally.
What is happening and why
Claire’s Accessories has sold the majority of its UK business and assets to investment group Modella Capital after placing its UK and Ireland operations into administration, following a bankruptcy filing in the United States. The transaction preserves 156 branches and the brand’s presence on many high streets. A further 145 shops in the UK and Ireland did not transfer in the deal and are set to close, placing around 1,000 roles at risk.
156 shops are being kept under new ownership. 145 will shut for good, with clearance sales starting imminently.
Interpath Advisory, the administrator, said it would keep the non-transferring sites trading while options were assessed. That window now narrows as closing programmes roll out region by region. The buyer, Modella, has been active in British retail, taking control of WH Smith’s high street chain earlier this year and acquiring Hobbycraft in 2023, with a high street rebrand programme to “TGJones” under way, excluding travel-hub outlets.
When do the closures start
Discount events are due to begin at affected Claire’s shops this weekend. Actual closure dates will differ by location, influenced by stock levels, landlord agreements and staff consultation. Expect many to wind down over several weeks rather than shutter overnight.
Shoppers should act quickly on gift cards and exchanges, as policies often tighten once a store enters final clearance.
Where is affected
The closure list spans every nation of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, from flagship high streets to smaller shopping centres. Examples include:
England
- 324 Oxford Street, London W1
- Victoria Place, Victoria Station, London SW1
- The Arndale Centre, Luton LU1
- The Cascades Centre, Portsmouth PO1
- Churchill Square, Brighton BN1
- The Bentall Centre, Kingston upon Thames KT1
- Gloucester Quays, Gloucester GL1
- The Plaza, Brunel Centre, Swindon SN1
- Middlebrook Leisure Park, Bolton BL6
- Vicar Lane, Chesterfield S40
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow G1
- Howgate Centre, Falkirk FK1
- The Marches, Stirling FK8
- St Davids Centre, Cardiff CF10
- The Mall, Cwmbran NP44
- Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards BT23
- Bloomfield Shopping Centre, Bangor BT19
Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Ireland
- Strand Street, Douglas, Isle of Man
- King Street, St Helier, Jersey
- Ilac Centre, Henry Street, Dublin
- St Patrick Street, Cork
- Manor West Retail Park, Tralee
Local notices and in-store signage will confirm final trading days. The administrator’s full schedule runs to 145 branches across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland.
The numbers at a glance
|Item
|Figure
|Shops transferring to new owner
|156
|Shops to close
|145
|Jobs at risk
|About 1,000
|New owner
|Modella Capital
|Administrator
|Interpath Advisory
What it means for shoppers
Expect “everything must go” promotions in closing sites, often with stepped discounts that deepen as stock runs down. Product choice and sizes will dwindle late in the process. Piercing services may stop early; call ahead if you have an appointment. Returns policies commonly change during closing-down sales, with many items sold on a “final sale” basis. Keep receipts and check signage at the till.
- Gift cards: use them promptly in-store. Some retailers restrict gift card use during administration or closing-down sales.
- Online orders: delivery to home should continue at operating sites, but “click and collect” may be withdrawn at branches in wind-down.
- Faulty items: statutory consumer rights still apply; act quickly and keep proof of purchase.
If your nearest branch is closing, look to transfer gift cards or exchanges to a nearby retained shop while it remains open.
What it means for staff
Employees in the 156 transferring shops should move to the new owner under standard employment protections where applicable. For those in closing sites, consultation begins, and redundancy terms depend on length of service and contract. Staff should gather payslips and contracts, and seek advice on notice pay, holiday pay and any redundancy entitlement.
Who is behind the rescue
Modella Capital has emerged as an active consolidator in British retail. Alongside the Claire’s deal, it has acquired WH Smith’s high street chain and taken control of arts-and-crafts retailer Hobbycraft. The WH Smith estate outside of travel hubs is being rebranded to TGJones, signalling a strategy of refresh and consolidation in town centres.
The wider high street picture
Rising operating costs, tight household budgets and uneven footfall continue to pressure discretionary retailers. Accessories and gifting specialists face a squeeze from fast-fashion platforms and online marketplaces. Landlords are renegotiating leases to retain occupiers, yet secondary centres remain vulnerable where shopper traffic has not recovered to pre-2020 levels.
Store closures do not necessarily signal a brand exit. Many retailers slim down to core, high-performing sites while leaning more on ecommerce and franchise partners. Claire’s appears to be following this route, banking on retained UK shops and an online audience while shedding underperforming locations.
How to protect your spend if your local Claire’s is affected
- Use gift cards now, ideally before final discount phases when restrictions often tighten.
- Complete returns immediately; do not wait until the last week of trading.
- Ask staff which nearby stores remain open post-sale, so you know where to go for aftercare.
- If you booked a piercing, confirm the appointment 24 hours before and ask about alternative branches.
If your town loses its branch
Check whether adjacent shopping centres keep a Claire’s, as the 156 retained sites include several major malls and transport-linked high streets. Online delivery may bridge the gap for gifting and seasonal accessories. For families, consider planning purchases ahead of school events and holidays while stock breadth remains strong in retained locations.