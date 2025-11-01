1974’s longest no. 1 revealed: did your favourite spend 4 weeks or just 3 in the UK and US?

You think 1974 was all glam tassels and disco balls? The charts tell a different story of swift change and surprise.
So which song truly ruled 1974? The answer depends on where you were buying your singles, queueing at your record shop, and taping the Top 40 off the radio. The US and the UK marched to different beats, and the numbers prove it.
The big question
Ask “what song held the number one spot for the longest in 1974?” and you run into a split verdict. In the United States, no single clung to the summit for longer than three weeks. In the United Kingdom, several singles managed four. That contrast says a lot about how listeners bought music, how radio rotated hits, and how fast tastes shifted in a feverishly creative year.
In 1974, the US Billboard Hot 100 peaked at three-week reigns, while UK chart-toppers could stretch to four weeks.
United States: a crowded summit
America’s Hot 100 moved at speed in 1974. The top slot changed hands often, and the year produced a rare three-way tie for the longest reign. Barbra Streisand’s film ballad The Way We Were, Terry Jacks’s melancholy Seasons in the Sun and Ray Stevens’s novelty phenomenon The Streak each spent three weeks at number one.
That constant churn reflected a busy marketplace. Radio formats diversified, promotion cycles grew shorter, and the country embraced everything from soft rock to soul, country-pop and cheeky novelty smashes.
- Barbra Streisand – The Way We Were: 3 weeks at US no. 1 (January–February)
- Terry Jacks – Seasons in the Sun: 3 weeks at US no. 1 (March)
- Ray Stevens – The Streak: 3 weeks at US no. 1 (May–June)
Year-end isn’t the same as longest run: The Way We Were finished as 1974’s US year-end no. 1 despite a three-week peak.
Plenty of other 1974 American chart-toppers had shorter stays. Elton John’s Bennie and the Jets, John Denver’s Annie’s Song, and Hues Corporation’s Rock the Boat each enjoyed their moment, but none extended beyond a fortnight at the top. The story of the year is breadth rather than dominance.
United Kingdom: four-week rulers
Across the Atlantic, fans held onto favourites for longer. Several singles achieved four-week runs at the summit of the UK Singles Chart in 1974, led early by Mud’s Tiger Feet. It wasn’t just a hit; it became the best-selling single of the year in Britain, the glitter-stomp that stuck.
The four-week club did not stop there. Terry Jacks repeated his success with Seasons in the Sun, The Rubettes beamed bubblegum sunshine with Sugar Baby Love, and Charles Aznavour’s She turned elegant chanson into a summer-long anthem. Each of these releases enjoyed an uninterrupted month on top.
|Song
|Artist
|Territory
|Weeks at no. 1
|Typical period
|The Way We Were
|Barbra Streisand
|US
|3
|Jan–Feb 1974
|Seasons in the Sun
|Terry Jacks
|US
|3
|Mar 1974
|The Streak
|Ray Stevens
|US
|3
|May–Jun 1974
|Tiger Feet
|Mud
|UK
|4
|Jan–Feb 1974
|Seasons in the Sun
|Terry Jacks
|UK
|4
|Mar 1974
|Sugar Baby Love
|The Rubettes
|UK
|4
|May–Jun 1974
|She
|Charles Aznavour
|UK
|4
|Aug–Sep 1974
UK answer: four weeks. US answer: three weeks. The longest run in 1974 depends on which chart you mean.
Why the numbers differ
Different charts measured different things. In 1974, the Billboard Hot 100 blended retail sales with radio airplay from reporting stations. That formula rewarded singles that broke across multiple formats, but it also sped up turnover as playlists refreshed. The UK Singles Chart was sales-driven, reflecting the pace of tills ringing for 7-inch singles. When a record captured the high street, its momentum could carry it for a month.
Release strategies also diverged. UK labels often coordinated television appearances and magazine coverage to land a week one splash that sustained. In the US, regional radio could propel a track to the top quickly, then move on as labels pushed the next single. Add a wildly eclectic year—glam, soul, country-pop, soft rock, novelty—and you get a carousel of short, sharp reigns in one market and longer, concentrated runs in the other.
The bigger 1974 picture
Two quirks trip fans up. First, “longest at number one” is not the same as “best-selling single of the year”. In Britain, Mud’s Tiger Feet finished as 1974’s top seller, matching a four-week stay with sustained weekly sales. In the US, Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were was the year-end number one, thanks to its overall chart performance, even though its peak run tied with others at three weeks.
Second, end-of-year hits can straddle calendars. Mud’s festive Lonely This Christmas reigned into early 1975. Those overlaps can confuse snapshots if you only look at December charts or New Year editions.
How to answer this for your own country
If you want to pin down your local answer, check which chart was considered “official” in 1974, whether it tracked retail sales alone or combined radio airplay, and whether a song’s run was continuous or split across separate stints. Then list the year’s number ones and tally the weeks at the summit.
- Confirm the chart source (e.g., national sales chart, combined chart, trade magazine list).
- Note continuous vs non-consecutive weeks at number one and count both.
- Watch for year straddles that begin in December and finish in January.
What it means for listeners today
The figures explain why 1974 still feels vast. In the US, the throne stayed hot—three weeks was the ceiling because the next big thing was already knocking. In the UK, a proper smash could own the high street for a month, etching itself into school discos and Saturday night TV. Both realities can be true at once.
If you’re building a 1974 playlist, mix the US three-week champs with the UK four-week rulers. You’ll hear the push and pull of a year when film ballads, glitter-stomp anthems, heartfelt farewells and cheeky novelties all took turns at the top. To understand the gap between “biggest hit” and “longest run”, compare week counts with annual tallies; it sharpens your ear for how momentum, promotion and cultural moments shape a single’s life.