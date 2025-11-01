£292m Pride in Place for Sussex: will you see £20m in Toddington, Wick and £1.5m for Hastings?

A long-awaited cash stream is set to reshape two Sussex communities, with promises of cleaner parks, safer streets and busier shops.
Ministers have earmarked £292 million for the South East under the Pride in Place programme, with two Sussex locations named. Toddington and Wick in West Sussex will join the decade-long scheme, while Hastings in East Sussex lands a smaller but rapid capital boost designed to show results quickly.
What the funding means for Toddington and Wick
Toddington and Wick are in line for as much as £20 million spread over ten years. The money sits inside a national push to put local residents in the driving seat. Decision-making will sit close to the ground, with neighbourhood priorities shaping each project rather than Whitehall dictates.
Up to £20 million over a decade will flow into Toddington and Wick, with residents directing how and where it lands.
The long-term settlement gives the area room to plan instead of chasing short-term grants. It supports small wins and bigger schemes, so leaders can blend quick visibility with steady change. Expect a mix of public realm improvements, youth spaces, shopfront renewals and community-led business ideas.
Ten-year funding, local control
The national plan promises a regular stream for 169 areas across the UK. In practice, that means roughly £2 million a year over ten years for each chosen location. The structure encourages stable budgets, staged delivery and proper maintenance. The approach also rewards strong local partnerships, as funding can scale when projects meet community goals.
Officials say residents will have new levers too. Communities can target derelict properties, stop problem traders and buy beloved assets before they vanish. That signals a tougher stance on blight and a chance to save venues that anchor daily life.
Communities gain tools to reclaim boarded-up shops, challenge nuisance businesses and secure treasured assets before closure.
Hastings gets a quick-start boost
Hastings receives £1.5 million from the Pride in Place Impact Fund. This branch of the scheme aims to produce visible improvements within months, not years. The money will focus on places people use daily: high streets, parks, play areas and community facilities.
Targeted capital can refresh tired spaces and create momentum for larger bids. Expect proposals that remove eyesores, fix pathways, replant green spaces and brighten key routes between the town centre and neighbourhood hubs. Fast, tangible change builds trust and helps residents see their input reflected on the ground.
Upgrades you could see within months
- New play equipment and safer surfaces in well-used parks.
- Lighting, seating and planting to make town centres feel welcoming after dusk.
- Shopfront repairs and signage grants to lift struggling high streets.
- Reclaimed community rooms for youth clubs, advice services and parent-and-baby groups.
- Improvements to walking routes connecting estates to schools, GP surgeries and bus stops.
How the wider £5 billion plan breaks down
Pride in Place forms part of a £5 billion national programme launched this week. The government says the aim is to restore pride, improve safety and create opportunities in places that have seen decline. The South East share stands at £292 million, with at least 22 areas named for support.
Fourteen South East areas sit in the long-term group, receiving up to £20 million over a decade. Examples include Fratton West, Leigh Park and Sheppey East. A further eight receive the £1.5 million quick impact funding, with Hastings in that list alongside Slough, Portsmouth and Thanet.
Across the UK, 169 areas gain decade-long settlements; 95 receive instant capital to upgrade public spaces and local assets.
Leaders argue that certainty matters as much as the total. A steady pipeline allows communities to hire project teams, sequence works and keep assets open. Random bidding rounds often deliver brief bursts with no follow-up. This model tries to end that pattern by backing local priorities year after year.
What this means for people living in Sussex
For households in Toddington and Wick, multi-year money can tackle persistent issues that one-off grants never touch. Think about the cost of maintaining play spaces, not just replacing them. Think about small business support that lasts beyond a pilot. For Hastings, the change may feel more immediate. Crews can repair, repaint and reopen faster when capital lands in one go.
Both approaches meet different needs. When places have a strong local plan and partners ready to deliver, long-term funding builds pace. When residents want to see proof that renewal is real, a quick cash burst helps. Sussex gets one of each.
Key powers and priorities at a glance
- Local decision-making on how funds are spent.
- Action on derelict properties and nuisance firms.
- First rights to buy at-risk community assets.
- Focus on parks, high streets, leisure and youth facilities.
- Cleaner, safer streets backed by steady investment.
Sussex allocations snapshot
|Area
|Funding band
|Timescale
|Likely focus
|Toddington and Wick (West Sussex)
|Up to £20 million
|Ten years
|Neighbourhood renewal, community assets, local enterprise, public realm
|Hastings (East Sussex)
|£1.5 million
|Immediate capital
|Parks, high street upgrades, play areas, quick wins
What happens next
Local partners will now set up or expand community boards, gather proposals and cost projects. Residents will shape priorities through workshops and surveys. The first tenders should follow, with early works in Hastings visible this year if plans move at pace. Toddington and Wick will set a longer timetable, with clear milestones and updates as projects reach site.
Residents who want to influence spending can prepare ideas that match the scheme’s aims. Map derelict spots. Identify underused spaces. Show who benefits and how maintenance will be funded. Build coalitions early, including schools, youth groups, traders and health services. Projects with broad backing tend to move fastest and last longest.
How to make a strong community bid
- Run a quick audit: lighting, benches, bins, crossings, play equipment and paths.
- Set one measurable outcome per idea, such as footfall, hours of use or antisocial behaviour calls.
- Pair every capital request with a low-cost activity, like volunteer days or pop-up events.
- Plan for upkeep: who will maintain plantings, play kit and community rooms.
- Bundle projects by street or square so works happen once, not in repeat disruptions.
Risks, trade-offs and how to avoid them
Quick wins can fade if maintenance slips. Build long-term caretaking into every plan. Big projects can stall if designs overshoot budgets. Phasing reduces risk and keeps momentum. Consultation fatigue can sour goodwill. Rotate meeting times, use schools and libraries for drop-ins and publish decisions in plain language.
There is also a balance between visible improvements and less eye-catching basics. Drains, pavements and lighting rarely grab headlines, yet they shape daily life. The best bids will mix fresh paint with hard graft below the surface, so streets stay tidy, safe and accessible well after the ribbon cuttings end.