£35 M&S knitted throw shake-up: 7 ways your family saves on heat as parents buy 2 each this winter

Cold evenings creep in, budgets tighten, and sofas see more action. One cosy accessory is quietly rewriting living-room habits.
Across the country, families are reaching for a knitted throw that promises warmth, polish and real-world practicality. M&S’s £35 tasselled design has sparked a rush as households hunt for low-cost comfort that looks smart and doubles up on duty.
Why families are snapping up a £35 throw
Price matters this season, but so does feel. Parents highlight a chunky knit that looks elevated without the premium tag. The tassels lend texture, and the throw’s generous size makes it useful beyond the arm of a sofa. It layers neatly across a bed, covers knees on a chilly evening, and turns a quick tidy into a styled corner.
£35 price point, chunky knit with tassels, larger size that covers a single or small double, and a weighty feel that encourages sofa time.
Shoppers say it works hard in busy homes. You can pull it across a high-traffic sofa to disguise the signs of family life, then fold it at the foot of a bed for extra warmth. Several buyers mention going back for a second colour after seeing how well it performs day to day.
Warmth without touching the thermostat
Heating costs keep rising. Layering is the simplest response. A heavier knit traps air close to the body and reduces draughts around shoulders and legs. That small boost often means the dial stays put for another hour, especially during TV time or early mornings.
Comfort here is about more than temperature. A throw softens hard lines, adds visual calm and helps a space feel finished. That matters when a living room doubles as a play zone, office and cinema in the same day.
- Cosy factor: the knit adds heft, making it feel snug without bulk.
- Coverage: large enough to share during family film night.
- Style lift: tassels and texture provide depth on plain sofas and duvets.
- Budget win: £35 is easier to justify than a new duvet or a full room refresh.
- Season shift: deeper hues signal autumn, neutrals keep things calm.
Style, weight and colours: small choices that change a room
Colour does the heavy lifting. Deep navy and forest tones deliver a cocooning feel; oatmeal and stone read clean and airy. Texture matters just as much. The chunky stitch catches the light and brings dimension to flat fabrics. Tassels add a playful edge that soft furnishings often lack.
Parents who prize durability say the throw feels a little heavier than a usual decorative layer. That extra weight helps it stay put when children climb up, and it doubles as a warm wrap on late-night feeds, homework sessions or cold Saturday kick-offs.
|Use case
|Benefit
|Room
|Sofa cover-up
|Hides marks and adds texture
|Living room
|Bed layer
|Extra warmth at feet
|Bedroom
|Film-night blanket
|Shared comfort without turning heating up
|Anywhere
|Reading nook
|Instant cosy corner
|Landing or box room
|Play mat stand-in
|Soft surface for toddlers
|Floor time
Practicality that parents rate
This throw is built for multitasking. It rolls and unrolls in seconds. It covers a single or small double bed, based on buyer reports, so it suits children’s rooms and spare rooms. On sofas, it gives quick cover for stray crumbs and jam smudges when guests drop by. When the house cools after sunset, it turns into a communal blanket.
Many buyers pick more than one: one for the sofa, another for a bedroom, and a second colour to swap with the seasons.
If you share with pets, the knit catches less hair than long-pile options and shakes out quickly. Parents say it stands up to everyday tugging, though tassels can prove tempting for toddlers, so keep an eye on enthusiastic little hands during play.
Care and durability
Check the label and stick to gentle cycles. A cool wash helps maintain shape; a low spin protects tassels. Dry flat to avoid stretching. A fabric comb or lint roller tackles light pilling after the first few weeks. Fold rather than hang to protect the knit structure. Store it in a breathable bag during warmer months to reduce dust build-up.
Spills need speed. Blot, don’t rub, with a clean, slightly damp cloth. For sticky patches, a mild detergent on a soft sponge usually does the trick. Test on a hidden area first. If you heat-dry, expect more shrinkage and distortion; air-drying keeps edges neat.
What reviewers tend to say
Feedback clusters around three themes: warmth, value and instant impact. Buyers like the rich colours and the way the throw changes the mood of a room without a big spend. Several mention pairing rust with green upholstery for a seasonal upgrade, or mixing a dark shade with beige cushions for contrast.
Value feels strong because it looks pricier than £35, feels weightier than a decorative layer, and solves different jobs around the home.
Another consistent note is size. Households report that it covers a single bed or a small double, which helps if you want one item to move between rooms. People who bought a first throw for a child’s room often returned for a second to keep on the sofa.
What to consider before you buy
Measure your main sofa seat width and the bed you want to layer. If you plan to tuck, leave room for overhang. Think about colour in daylight and evening light; a shade that feels bold at noon can look subtle at dusk. If you share with pets, choose mid-tone colours that won’t show every hair. For homes with toddlers, check tassel length and keep it supervised.
Budget for a pair if you plan to rotate for washing. Two co-ordinating colours create variety with minimal effort: one deeper tone for winter, one neutral as spring arrives. If you’re sensitive to textures, rub the knit against the inside of your wrist in-store to gauge comfort against skin.
Five-minute styling ideas that work
- The neat fold: fold into thirds, then drape along the sofa’s back for a tailored look.
- The casual cascade: pinch the centre, place on a corner, and let tassels fall for texture.
- The bed band: fold into a long strip and run it across the foot of the bed.
- The basket grab: roll loosely, stash two in a floor basket for instant reach during film night.
- The colour echo: repeat its shade with one cushion or a lamp base to tie the room together.
A small switch with big winter payback
Set a simple evening routine. Close curtains at sunset to trap warmth, pull the throw across laps, and keep hot drinks close. That sequence often delays the heating boost you’d reach for at 8pm. Over a week, that pattern saves energy while keeping comfort high.
If you want to test the effect, track two evenings with the throw and two without. Note thermostat settings, start times and how everyone feels by 9pm. Small shifts like this stack up across a season, and a well-chosen £35 layer does a lot of heavy lifting for the cost.