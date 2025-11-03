After 24 months in wide legs, mums ask: will M&S’s £48 bootflare jeans fit you better this autumn?

A season of change beckons as wardrobes switch from sweeping hems to sharper shapes that balance comfort, polish and everyday ease.
As colder days draw in, denim trends are shifting again. The silhouette stealing attention is the bootflare: lean through the thigh, a measured kick from the knee, and enough structure to smarten even a knit. M&S has stepped into the moment with a £48 pair that speaks to busy mums and office commuters alike, promising shape, simplicity and value.
Why bootflare is back
Fashion circles cycle, but certain cuts never vanish for long. Bootflare sits in that group. It trims the line of the leg, balances hips with a subtle hem flick and partners neatly with ankle boots. After two years of roomy wide legs, many shoppers want something more streamlined without returning to rigid skinnies. Bootflare bridges the gap.
Streamlined without squeeze: a mid-rise waist, a slight flare, and a dark indigo that reads smart in seconds.
That balance matters at 7.30am when you dress against the clock. A trouser-like crease, a dark rinse and clean hardware bring instant neatness, so you can throw on a knit or blazer and still look ready for the day.
What sets the M&S pair apart
Cut and colour that flatter
The M&S bootflare arrives in a rich indigo, a wardrobe workhorse that resists fading trends and extends wear across seasons. The mid-rise anchors the waistband comfortably, while the measured flare lengthens the leg. A stitched centre crease nods to tailoring, which helps if you need jeans that pass office scrutiny on a smart-casual day.
Fabric with gentle give
A blend of 99% cotton and 1% elastane delivers structure with a little stretch. The denim feels like denim, not leggings, yet moves with you as you sit, drive or run errands. A classic zip-and-button fastening keeps the hold familiar and reliable.
£48, 99% cotton, 1% elastane, mid-rise, slight flare, dark indigo, centre crease: details that do the hard work for you.
Care, longevity and fit
M&S lists easy upkeep: machine wash at 40°C, no dry cleaning, and skip the tumble dryer to protect shape. Turn them inside out before washing to soften abrasion, and hang them by the waistband to keep the crease crisp. This routine supports colour retention and helps the hem keep its clean line over time.
- Machine wash: 40°C, inside out
- Drying: air-dry, avoid tumble cycles
- Pressing: light steam to revive the front crease
- Storage: fold along the crease or hang by the waistband
How to style them for real life
Workday polish
Tick the business-casual box with a crisp shirt, a blazer and mid-heel ankle boots. The flare falls neatly over block heels, and the crease reads as tailored. Add a belt to define the mid-rise without cutting into the waistline.
Weekend ease
Tuck a chunky knit for proportion and let the flare balance the volume. Swap boots for clean trainers if you want a softer edge. A tucked tee and cropped cardigan also work, giving waist definition without fuss.
Evening switch
Trade daytime layers for a silk blouse and heeled boots. The dark rinse supports dressier textures—metallic knits, velvet blazers, or a statement belt—without shouting.
Who they suit and how to get the length right
Bootflare tends to favour many shapes because it balances the hip and brings clean vertical lines. If you carry shape through the hips or thighs, the flare visually evens the outline. If you’re straighter, the kick at the hem adds movement and interest without clinging at the calf.
|Height
|Hem strategy
|Footwear match
|Under 5’4″
|Choose a shorter inseam to skim the top of the boot
|Block-heel ankle boots, streamlined trainers
|5’4″–5’8″
|Hem to the mid-vamp for a leg-lengthening line
|Chelsea boots, western boots, court shoes
|Over 5’8″
|Allow a touch more length to break once on the boot
|Tall ankle boots, stacked heels
Aim for a length that grazes your footwear without dragging. That sweet spot sharpens the silhouette and protects the hem.
Value check: where the £48 sits
On the high street, premium-feel denim often starts around £45–£60. At £48, the M&S pair undercuts many “premium” labels while offering reliable fabric, consistent sizing and easy care. You pay more than bargain-bin jeans, yet you get finishes—dark rinse, centre crease, structured hand—that keep the pair in rotation for far longer than a novelty trend.
One pair that handles office Fridays, weekday school runs and Saturday brunch saves time, storage and spend.
From wide leg to bootflare: how to make the switch
If you’ve lived in drapey wide legs, the bootflare will feel more defined. Start with the same tops you already love—oversized knits, boxy tees, simple blouses—and adjust the tuck. A half-tuck or full tuck shows the mid-rise and prevents bulk at the hip. Keep jackets shorter or tailored to emphasise the clean line through the thigh.
- Keep your favourite knit, change the hem: let the flare do the balancing.
- Swap platform trainers for a sleeker pair to avoid visual heaviness.
- Use a slim belt to frame the waist without cutting the line.
Small details that make a big difference
The stitched front crease matters. It mirrors the look of tailored trousers, which broadens where and when you can wear denim. In photos and mirrors, that crease draws the eye vertically, which helps lengthen the leg. Combined with the dark rinse, it adds polish that a light vintage wash can’t match in an office setting.
The slight stretch—just 1% elastane—keeps knees from bagging by mid-afternoon while avoiding the cling that puts many off jeggings. The metal hardware and classic five-pocket layout keep things familiar, so the pair works across seasons with little styling effort.
Risks, payoffs and a quick try-on checklist
Bootflare needs the right shoe to shine. Too chunky, and the proportions skew heavy; too flat, and the hem can lose shape. Start with ankle boots that have a tidy profile. When trying on, check three points: waistband comfort when seated, knee movement when climbing stairs, and hem behaviour over your chosen shoes.
- Waist: sits flat without digging when you sit.
- Thigh: moves cleanly without pulling at the front crease.
- Hem: skims the shoe, no dragging, no excessive puddling.
What this means for your autumn wardrobe
A single pair that serves work, weekends and evenings reduces decision fatigue. The M&S bootflare hits the practical notes—washable at 40°C, air-dry friendly—and carries the visual language of tailoring. That combination fits a season of tighter budgets and packed diaries.
If you plan a denim refresh, test the bootflare alongside your current wide legs for one week. Alternate days, keep tops and coats the same, then review photos. Most people find the bootflare sharpens the overall look, especially with boots and structured outerwear. If it does the same for you, the £48 outlay buys more than a trend; it buys repeat wear across the next six months and beyond.