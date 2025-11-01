Airline with the tiniest seats named: are you flying on 17-inch width this winter, and paying more?

On short hops, a single inch decides your comfort. New analysis reveals who squeezes hardest, and how travellers can claw space back.
A consumer comparison of short-haul seat widths has pinpointed the narrowest economy cabins at 17 inches, with several big names topping out at 18. The result flips a common assumption about which budget airlines feel most cramped.
What the new seat-width check actually found
Consumer group Which? collated seat-width figures for popular European short-haul airlines. The headline finding is simple and practical: while most seats sit between 17 and 18 inches armrest-to-armrest, the lower end feels notably tighter at the shoulders and elbows. That 2.5 centimetres separates a tolerable flight from a fidgety one.
The narrowest economy width flagged was 17 inches, appearing on Aer Lingus, Loganair, Jet2 and Norwegian short-haul services.
By contrast, the broadest listed short-haul economy width was 18 inches on selected aircraft at Wizz Air, TAP Portugal, easyJet and Lufthansa. Ryanair, frequently blamed for cramped cabins, did not feature in the narrowest 17-inch group in this comparison.
Who has what: the names and the numbers
Seat width means the distance between armrests, rather than cushion size. Figures vary by aircraft and row, but the line-up below reflects the comparison most travellers will meet on European hops.
|Airline
|Typical short-haul economy width (inches)
|Aer Lingus
|17
|Loganair
|17
|Jet2
|17
|Norwegian
|17
|Wizz Air
|18
|TAP Portugal
|18
|easyJet
|18
|Lufthansa
|18
These figures describe short-haul layouts and can differ by aircraft sub-fleet, row, and whether tray tables sit in the armrest. Always check the aircraft type on your booking page and, where possible, the seat map for your flight.
One extra inch does not sound like much on paper. In practice it reduces elbow clashes, stabilises your posture and cuts shoulder squeeze.
Why 17 inches feels so different from 18
Airlines sell their short routes on price and punctuality, so cabins get densified. That often trims either pitch (the space between rows) or width. On narrow single-aisle jets, there is little room to grow sideways, so the seat frame and armrest spacing make all the difference to how your upper body sits.
At 17 inches, two average adults will share the central armrest uncomfortably. Leaning away twists the spine, making neck and lower back aches more likely after an hour. An 18-inch seat gives shoulders a fraction more room, reduces armrest skirmishes, and allows a neutral sitting position for longer.
How this interacts with legroom
Width and pitch are different measures. Pitch governs knee clearance and ability to reach a comfortable typing or reading position. Width governs shoulder space and how you share contact points with neighbours. A flight with modest pitch can still feel fine if shoulder room improves, particularly on journeys under two hours.
Not easyJet or Ryanair: the unexpected names at either end
Travellers often assume ultra-low-cost equals the tightest seats. The comparison turns that idea on its head. easyJet appears among those offering 18-inch short-haul seats on selected aircraft. Ryanair does not appear in the 17-inch group highlighted. The airlines named at the narrowest end are Aer Lingus, Loganair, Jet2 and Norwegian at 17 inches.
This does not make one airline universally better or worse. Fleets mix Airbus and Boeing types, and refits change cabins. What matters is the specific aircraft you board and, crucially, the seat you choose within it.
Simple seat hacks to gain precious space
You do not need to pay for business class to sit more comfortably. Small choices compound into real gains, particularly if you are broad-shouldered, tall, or pregnant.
- Bulkhead rows give legroom because no seat sits ahead. Some lose width if the tray table lives in the armrest, so check photos before paying.
- Rear cabin taper can reduce seats per row on certain types, producing a wider feel. You may sit near the loo queue.
- Exit rows deliver knee space and a straighter seated posture. Armrest design can still nibble width.
- Window seats avoid one neighbour and let you lean on the wall. Aisle seats allow one shoulder to “float”, helpful for broader frames.
- If the cabin is not full, ask crew to move once boarding ends. A polite request often unlocks an empty middle.
If you have a specific need—such as pregnancy, a recent injury or above-average height—tell the crew. You stand a better chance of relocation.
How aircraft and fit-out shape your experience
Many European short-haul flights use Airbus A320-family or Boeing 737-family aircraft. Airlines choose seat models, cushion thickness and armrest hardware within a narrow fuselage. A cabin with thinner sidewalls or different armrest mechanisms can eke out another half-inch of usable space without changing the published width.
Cabin refits arrive in waves. Two aircraft wearing the same livery may feel different inside for months. If you fly a route often, track the aircraft registration on your booking and check recent seat photos to gauge the cabin you will likely get.
Price versus comfort: what you are really paying for
On many routes, the difference between carriers on the same day is under £15. If you value shoulder room, that money might buy you an 18-inch seat rather than 17. Add the option to choose a seat in a favourable row, and the gap in comfort widens again. On busy business days, the cost might flip, so flexibility helps.
What to do before you book
Three quick checks reduce the odds of a cramped flight. Look up the aircraft type shown at checkout. Scan the seat map for bulkhead or exit rows and whether the tray table sits in the armrest. Compare the airline’s stated seat width for short-haul aircraft on your route against the 17–18 inch range above.
If seat choice costs extra, treat it as part of the fare rather than a luxury. A £7 seat fee that avoids two hours of shoulder wrestle is good value, especially on early morning departures when you need to arrive rested.